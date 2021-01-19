Gov. Kristi Noem signs order to merge ag, natural resources departments

Gov. Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-03 Tuesday to merge the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, forming a new Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).
“With this merger, we are fostering sustainable agriculture and conservation that we can pass on to our kids and grandkids,” Noem said in a released statement. “This merger will simplify life for South Dakota’s agriculture producers by creating a one-stop shop in state government. It will also save taxpayers money by streamlining the state’s regulatory bodies, eliminating redundancies, and creating a better customer service experience for all.”
The plans to merge have been met with opposition from environment-focused groups and South Dakota Farmers Union. The state's Farm Bureau supports the move.
Hunter Roberts, current secretary of environment and natural resources and acting-secretary of agriculture, will serve as the cabinet secretary for DANR under Noem's plan.
“Gov. Noem has a tremendous vision for the next generation of agriculture, and we’re excited to see it through,” Roberts said in a statement. “I’m excited for the synergies that this merger will create.”
Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, who previously served as interim-secretary of agriculture, will continue serving in his current role of agriculture ambassador.