South Dakota's agriculture department will be merging with the state department of environment and natural resources.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the change Aug. 27. The new department will be called the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Hunter Roberts, the current Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, will oversee the new department.

Beginning Sept. 8, and until the merger is complete, Roberts will serve as interim Secretary of Agriculture as well. Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden has been serving as interim ag commissioner since May when Kim Vanneman stepped down.

Roberts will be Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources once the departments merge.

Roberts is an owner and operator of the Roberts Ranch in Stanley and Lyman counties. He has worked in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development as state energy director and as a policy advisor for Gov. Dennis Daugaard, working on agricultural policy and overseeing the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. His grandfather, Clint Roberts, served as South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture from 1979-80 during the first Janklow administration.

“I’ve worked in agriculture my entire life, and I am excited to lead this department,” Roberts said in a news release. “South Dakotans know that farmers and ranchers are the best conservationists, and this department will promote our number one industry while we simultaneously protect our natural resources.”