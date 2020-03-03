The movie "SILO" will bring awareness to grain entrapment safety on March 10 in Webster, South Dakota.
"Unfortunately, grain entrapment accidents are becoming much too common," said Jerry Mork, president of the Clark/Day County Farm Bureau, who is helping to coordinate the event.
Inspired by true events, SILO follows a tense day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when a teenager is entrapped in a 50-foot tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue him from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
FFA students from around the area will watch the movie at the Webster Theater at 2 p.m. March 10, followed by a demonstration on using a grain entrapment harness by Agtegra at the Webster school. The movie will also be shown in the evening for area first responders.
Brian Moes from the Codington/Hamlin County Farm Bureau and Webster FFA advisor Fred Zenk also helped coordinate the event.
For more information contact Mork at 605-520-7166.