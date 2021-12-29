Have a plan

When Bob Metz got into farming in the 1970s, his introduction to owning his own farm looked much different than the way he’s beginning to hand things over to his kids that make up the sixth generation on the Peever, South Dakota farm.
“I believe in having a plan and hiring a good transition counselor,” Metz said.
He was one of three farmers to share their planning experience during a webinar hosted by the South Dakota Ag Foundation Nov. 4.
When Metz started farming with his uncles, he said they made it clear to him that he wouldn’t inherit any land or equipment and they appraised everything they sold to him.
“We always did everything straight up,” he said.
As their children came of age, Metz and his wife starting talking with a farm transition counselor before their kids joined their operation. The counselor talked to the parents and kids separately and together in order to feel out their expectations.
“I think that really helped (set) a good foundation for our family farm,” Metz said.
They established a few key elements, such as deciding that the kids would need about 1,000 or more tillable acres in order to support their own families while working full time on the farm. They also decided not to co-sign loans for their kids as they bought their own land in order to help them improve their credit ratings and build collateral. They also required the kids go to college and work off the farm for at least three years.
“I think it brought back maturity,” Metz said. “I think the connections you make going to school … was good for them.”
The transition plan looks different at the Jorgenson ranch near Ideal, South Dakota. Bryan Jorgenson created a partnership with his nephew and sons and he’s in the process giving his ownership over to the next generation by gifting and selling at discounted rate.
The partnership structure is a huge benefit to the operation, his oldest son Nick Jorgenson said on the webinar. Owning through a partnership removes a lot of emotion attached with having certain quarters and cows that are your own, he said.
“It gives us the mindset of ‘how do we grow this business?’” Nick said.
It’s important to give the upcoming generation some decision-making power, Bryan said. He found giving them responsibilities for big aspects of the operation early on helped empower the younger partners.
“They need to have a sense of ownership,” he said.
At the same time, Bryan said it’s important, especially for the older generation, to build personal wealth.
“Don’t rely on selling the farm to maintain your lifestyle at retirement,” he said.
Bryan sells soil amendment products as a side job for additional income, but he said he makes sure it doesn’t take away from the main business. Saving and investing early in your career and developing a lifestyle budget are two other tips he shared.
For first generation farmer Alan Hojer, transferring the farm to his oldest son in a partnership was fairly straightforward. Going from one couple to another is a simpler process than when you add in more family members such as aunts, uncles and cousins, he said.
Hojer has plenty of experience with complicated transfers, too. As a legacy consultant with the Keep Farmers Farming program of First Dakota National Bank, he works with farmers and ranchers across the state and in surrounding states to plan for succession.
It’s a difficult process, he said, because there are many emotions involved. But he encourages people not to put off planning just because it’s difficult.
“We have to prepare for the future,” he said. “Let’s just start talking. Keep it simple.”
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.