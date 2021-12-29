Have a plan

When Bob Metz got into farming in the 1970s, his introduction to owning his own farm looked much different than the way he’s beginning to hand things over to his kids that make up the sixth generation on the Peever, South Dakota farm.

“I believe in having a plan and hiring a good transition counselor,” Metz said.

He was one of three farmers to share their planning experience during a webinar hosted by the South Dakota Ag Foundation Nov. 4.

When Metz started farming with his uncles, he said they made it clear to him that he wouldn’t inherit any land or equipment and they appraised everything they sold to him.

“We always did everything straight up,” he said.

As their children came of age, Metz and his wife starting talking with a farm transition counselor before their kids joined their operation. The counselor talked to the parents and kids separately and together in order to feel out their expectations.

“I think that really helped (set) a good foundation for our family farm,” Metz said.

They established a few key elements, such as deciding that the kids would need about 1,000 or more tillable acres in order to support their own families while working full time on the farm. They also decided not to co-sign loans for their kids as they bought their own land in order to help them improve their credit ratings and build collateral. They also required the kids go to college and work off the farm for at least three years.