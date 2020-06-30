The South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm will host its annual field day virtually this summer.
Due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a webinar with presentations and field tours showcased on video will take place July 7 at 2 p.m.
Researchers will discuss their projects on pre-recorded videos, including feedlot research, rye varieties, forages, soil quality, cover crops, interseeding, weed control, the SDSU oat breeding program and water quality. The video will be accompanied with an hour-long webinar where researchers will present in-depth data about their projects, and webinar participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Webinar topics include:
• Corn Nitrogen Application Timing with Peter Kovacs from the Department of Agronomy
• Rye: Something old, something new with Peter Sexton, SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist; David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist; Bradley Rops, Southeast Farm Operations Manager and Ben Brockmueller, graduate research assistant
• Rye in the Feedlot with Warren Rushce, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate and Zach Smith, Department of Animal Science Assistant Professor
Certified crop consultant educational credits will be available at the event.
Webinar participants will need internet access to participate. Registration is not required. Visit the SDSU Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/southeast-research-farm-virtual-field-day
to learn more about the webinar, signup for email reminders and submit questions for our researchers. Videos can be accessed on the day of the event and the webinar recording will be posed for viewing after July 7 at https://extension.sdstate.edu/tags/south-dakota-agricultural-experiment-station.
For more information, contact Peter Sexton, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist, at peter.sexton@sdstate.edu or 605-563-2989