High prices, on-farm storage impact farmers’ decisions

Basis can be a challenging topic of discussion, even for veteran farmers who’ve been in the business for decades.

An interesting side-effect of the tight corn crop in 2020 is the fact that farmers have more on-farm storage available this year if they opted to store 2021 crops than sell them straight from the field.

That on-farm storage may have a significant impact on the basis price, which is cash price minus the futures price.

“The Sept. 1 corn stocks levels, both on and off-farm, were lower in Nebraska and neighboring states compared to a year earlier,” says Matthew Diersen, a professor with the Ness School of Management and Economics at South Dakota State University in Brookings. “That shows farmers have a lot more storage available for this year’s harvest.”

Diersen, a risk and business management specialist, says the market has been demanding a lot of corn and not compensating much for storage, so the basis continues to be narrow. Any new crop that goes into on-farm storage will help to keep that basis narrow. Farmers may have an extra incentive to think about when it comes to holding on to at least some of their harvest.

“Producers like the higher expected prices for 2022 currently available in the market,” Diersen said. “However, they’re also very concerned about higher input prices. That combination has some producers holding back before committing to a specific crop for next year.”

When it comes to on-farm grain storage, there’s a lot more available than even 10 years ago, and it’s paid off for farmers who made the investment. Brian Hoops, president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions says farmers will fill all of their on-farm storage, which will then keep product off the market and tighten the basis significantly as end-users try to pry some inventory away from producers.