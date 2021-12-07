High prices, on-farm storage impact farmers’ decisions

Basis can be a challenging topic of discussion, even for veteran farmers who’ve been in the business for decades.
An interesting side-effect of the tight corn crop in 2020 is the fact that farmers have more on-farm storage available this year if they opted to store 2021 crops than sell them straight from the field.
That on-farm storage may have a significant impact on the basis price, which is cash price minus the futures price.
“The Sept. 1 corn stocks levels, both on and off-farm, were lower in Nebraska and neighboring states compared to a year earlier,” says Matthew Diersen, a professor with the Ness School of Management and Economics at South Dakota State University in Brookings. “That shows farmers have a lot more storage available for this year’s harvest.”
Diersen, a risk and business management specialist, says the market has been demanding a lot of corn and not compensating much for storage, so the basis continues to be narrow. Any new crop that goes into on-farm storage will help to keep that basis narrow. Farmers may have an extra incentive to think about when it comes to holding on to at least some of their harvest.
“Producers like the higher expected prices for 2022 currently available in the market,” Diersen said. “However, they’re also very concerned about higher input prices. That combination has some producers holding back before committing to a specific crop for next year.”
When it comes to on-farm grain storage, there’s a lot more available than even 10 years ago, and it’s paid off for farmers who made the investment. Brian Hoops, president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions says farmers will fill all of their on-farm storage, which will then keep product off the market and tighten the basis significantly as end-users try to pry some inventory away from producers.
“As harvest matures and the on-farm storage fills to capacity, the overrun will get taken into town and either stored there or sold,” Hoops said. “If some sales take place, that will weaken the basis, but that should only be for a short time. Demand is strong enough, especially in the western Corn Belt where the crop is a little smaller, that it will shorten any weakness in the basis.”
Buyers like grain elevators and exporters have gotten used to being able to get what they need, when they need it, when a tender comes through. Mike Zuzolo, founder and president of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas, says inflation expectations are starting to grow. Very few are expecting it to be transitory, in his opinion. Rather, he says that most people think it’s going to last well into 2022.
“Especially in corn, because of the fertilizer issues,” Zuzolo said. “I’d say corn has a floor underneath it with good support, more so than normal, because of the fertilizer issues. We also have good support because we don’t know what planted acres will be yet in either Brazil’s second corn crop or in the U.S. during the next spring.
“And it won’t be just the price of the fertilizer either,” he added. “It’s whether or not our farmers can even get their fertilizer. That question is on the table right now. I have a client in Illinois who said the price of fertilizer is north of $1,300 a ton, and the buyer said that’s if he can get it for my client.”
By way of comparison, in 2020, the price per ton in many locations was under $500 a ton. While there’s still opportunities to make money, the more the price of nitrogen goes up, the higher a farmer’s break-even point will climb with it.
The “just-in-time” inventory mindset is going away because of what Zuzolo says is a “generational shift” because the supply chain issues are creating inflation pressures for longer periods of time as wages are going up.
“If the inflation theory is correct - and I think it is - if inflation expectations increase, both the end-users and consumers are likely to buy more than they need because of worries that things like corn and bread will cost more a month from now,” Zuzolo said during a phone conversation from his office in Kansas. “They’ll buy more than what they need and store more than what they’ve been used to for the last 25 or 30 years.
“That’s probably the biggest issue ahead that I see,” Zuzolo said. “How much extra will they be buying is going to be more nuanced and harder to gauge. But, buying extra already makes sense because, for example, countries like Russia are already putting an export tax in place for their wheat and are also limiting fertilizer exports for the next six months. The higher the wheat price is, the more the export tax will be, which means people see higher prices ahead and will start buying more soon.”
Hoops of Midwest Market Solutions says basis is moving the futures markets as end-users buy futures to try to secure inventory. Inflationary pricing of expenses like chemicals, fertilizers and fuels will have a direct impact on how many acres are seeded next spring and to what crops, including corn, soybeans, wheat and oats.
“I don’t think the U.S. farmers is willing to sell anything they don’t have to and will be storing their crop until next spring or summer in hopes of price appreciation,” Hoops said, “much like has been seen over the last five years.”
