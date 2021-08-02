How does agriculture fit into new energy future?

With maxed-out power lines and ever-increasing power prices, Nicollet County farmer and Minnesota Corn Growers president Tim Waibel said that power grid resilience is going to be on the forefront of every farmer’s mind in the coming years.

Waibel will join other experts in agriculture, politics and energy at the “Rural Resiliency – Redesigning the U.S. Energy System” panel set for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Farmfest.

With an opportunity to learn more about clean energy proposals, and how biofuels, wind, and solar energy are fitting into the U.S. energy grid, Waibel will be joined by Congresswoman Angie Craig, D-2nd District; Sen. Gary Dahms, R-16th District; Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Director Bob Worth; and Novel Energy Solutions CEO Cliff Kaehler.

While a panelist himself, Waibel said his main concern moving forward is how the energy grid continues to survive the ever-increasing demand for power.

“On our farm, there are 105 fans ranging from a horsepower to two,” he said. “It’s of great importance to me to have a reliable source of power and a reasonably priced source of power.”

Waibel said the fees on the farm are increasing every year and while he doesn’t expect the cheapest energy available, he’d like to see more reasonable solutions to the current energy demands. Part of his concern stems from load power lines already bear.

“People are somewhat unaware that we are completely maxed out on capacity,” he said.

Last winter, power was cut off to the Waibel farm, forcing them to use backup generators to run the operation. While they’ve used backup generators for over 20 years, this was the first time he can remember that they came on in the winter.