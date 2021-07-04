For Marine Corps veteran Sean Adams, hunting is a break from his usual fast-paced lifestyle.

He’s an idea man, constantly on the go and pulling strings to help disabled veterans like himself. It was on a hunting trip to South Dakota that the Georgia-native had an epiphany about the healing power of nature: when combined with the camaraderie soldiers share any time they come together, a trek through the prairie might serve to help struggling veterans.

Adams is co-founder and president of Wings of Valor Lodge, a nonprofit organization that brings in disabled veterans from around the country for a weekend of pheasant hunting and relaxation in a peaceful setting 40 minutes from Sioux Falls.

Wings of Valor is about more than flushing pheasants and a successful hunt. The most valuable parts of each getaway emerge in the downtime, when veterans sit around the fire pit and swap stories. They’re able to talk about what they’ve seen and experienced that others wouldn’t understand. Ad-ams sometimes takes the night shift and sits up with the guests until 4 a.m. to help encourage those connections.

“You relax. You get to be around guys that are busted up like me in a wheelchair or battling terminal cancer,” Adams said. “They talk like they’ve known each other since they were kids.”

Relationship building starts with the hunt and continues long after the veterans go home. Adams sets up a group text with everyone’s phone numbers from the beginning. At the end of the trip, each hunter has 10-12 new names they can reach out to anytime.

“When people share, it’s a good thing,” Wings of Valor co-founder and CEO Bruce Weller said. “It’s people helping people.”

The veterans come from all over the country and all walks of life. Upon first arriving at the lodge, they are usually kind of quiet and closed, Weller said. After getting to know each other on the hunt and during shared meals, they start to open up.

Weller spent 17 years as a field service representative, selling Dekalb and Asgrow seeds in northwestern Iowa. He has owned and operated the lodge just off of S.D. Highway 19 near Parker, South Dakota for 15 years. He’s provided hunting opportunities to disabled veterans through that time. But after meeting Adams, who came to hunt on a friend’s invitation, Weller jumped behind the idea of doing more for disabled veterans. The program they created brings in disabled veterans every other weekend through hunting season. A new, handicap accessible lodge hosted its first hunters last fall, and will offer its first hunt specifically for female veterans this November.

Adams helped design the new lodge with accessibility in mind in every detail – from pull-down storage in the kitchen cupboards to outside access for each of the six rooms that allow guests to take their service animals out as needed.

The facility provides total independence, Weller said, and some have found it more comfortable than their own homes. He remembers telling one guest he didn’t have to hand wash his own dishes. He insisted because he couldn’t at his own home. The space for his wheelchair to tuck under made the chore so easy that he actually wanted to do it.

“That’s really a big deal for vets,” Weller said.

“A lot of us barely got that chance to wake up again from being wounded severely,” Adams said.

Sean Adams is a retired Marine Corps corporal from Maysville, in northeastern Georgia. He joined the military right out of high school and was deployed in Afghanistan. On Feb. 10, 2012, he stepped on a 25-pound plastic improvised explosive device in Helmand Provence, a Taliban hotspot.

He lost both legs in the blast.

“I couldn’t see and speak for a long time because my face was shattered,” he said.

Recovering physically was one thing, but there were other challenges after life in the military.

“The biggest thing was achieving that central purpose,” he said over the phone. “There’s really nothing to do, no reason to get up in the morning or stay in shape. It was a dark time.”

Adams, now 28, worked through that dark time, and now dedicates his days to helping other disabled veterans lead a full life. He hopes to develop several Wings of Valor lodges across the country. He is also a spokesman for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which builds homes and offers mental wellness sup-port for veterans and first responders. His latest endeavor involves building race cars and encouraging disabled veterans to try the racing circuit.

Every aspect of the stay at Wings of Valor is designed to be peaceful and welcoming.

Visitors are greeted by rows of flags and patriotic bunting. The grounds are landscaped with flowers and water features. A path from the lodge leads to a paved circle surrounded by tall, Chinese elm trees. It’s been described as a cathedral.

“There’s been some tears shed out there,” Weller said.

Wings of Valor partners with Sanford Health to provide clinical care and curriculum assistance when needed.

Veterans are usually referred to the program through word of mouth.

Bob “Skinny” VandeKop is a Vietnam veteran from Rock Rapids, Iowa, who knows Weller from his days as a fellow seed dealer. He brings his kids and grandkids out on hunting trips to help block and shoot, and he’s referred several hometown veterans to Wings of Valor. VandeKop has seen the value of the camaraderie that visitors find at the lodge.

“You talk to people who know what you’re talking about,” he said. “They usually don’t open up, but it’s different out here.”

Last year more than 180 veterans came through the lodge. Weller expects that number to easily double now that COVID is subsiding and people are traveling again.

Weller is excited at the prospect of expanding their offerings and reaching more people. This summer, they’re digging a fishing pond, and his plan is to offer programs that bring in families.

There’s no charge to the veterans who visit Wings of Valor. Their airfare, food, room and hunting is covered by donations. Volunteers do the cooking and cleaning work and help as hunting guides. Weller said civilians like himself have a responsibility to support those who served.

“Only 1% of the population serves. Us other slugs, we need to support them, and not just by going to the Fourth of July parade,” he said.

Hunts are reserved for disabled veterans twice a month during the season. The lodge still provides corporate and family hunts. Last year, it hosted the governor’s pheasant hunt, and it will again this fall. Proceeds from corporate and family hunts benefit the Wings of Valor mission.

Wings of Valor is a nonprofit organization. Donations are accepted on the website, www.wingsofvalorlodge.org, or by contacting 605-297-4868 or info@wingsofvalorlodge.org. A buy-a-brick program raises money, too. Donors can put the name of a veteran or a personal message on a brick around the flagpole in front of the new lodge.

