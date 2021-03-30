Insurance Check up

Health insurance is likely something that most people don’t enjoy discussing. It will never be a popular talking point at the Thanksgiving table, the local watering hole, or any other get-togethers with friends and family. However, it’s something that farmers have been talking about in recent years for all the wrong reasons.

Self-employed people like farmers are finding health insurance very expensive to purchase and maintain. Sometimes it’s even hard to find adequate health care, let alone pay the bill, in rural America. It’s been this way for decades, but some farm organizations are working to change that.

“If you take a look at the cost of maintaining healthcare without the benefit of being on an employer’s plan, the price quickly becomes unattainable for a lot of rural folks,” said Krystil Smit, executive director of the South Dakota Farm Bureau. “We’ve seen this trend long before the onset of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, but once that came into effect, we saw insurance get even harder for rural folks to afford.”

Many of the state’s farmers and ranchers can’t access any of the subsidies available on the marketplace to offset some of the costs, so they end up carrying the burden alone. The South Dakota Farm Bureau says one or both spouses on a farm typically have to find off-farm employment to help cover the cost of health insurance.

“When that isn’t an option, we see many of our farmers and ranchers going without health insurance,” Smit said.

Nick Ihnen farms near Redfield, South Dakota, and recently started an agronomy consulting business. He found out firsthand just how hard affordable health coverage is to find after leaving employment in a local business.