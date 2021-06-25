Iowa women in agriculture get educational boost with extension grant

Enhancing educational opportunities is a pillar of every extension service, but for the Iowa State University Extension Women in Agriculture program, it’s a mission.

Madeline Schuultz, the program manager, recently secured a grant through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to “enhance conservation, access, and generational transition of Iowa farmland through women landowners.” The three-year grant will allow Schultz and her team to put on more robust educational opportunities to landowners who need help running or leasing their operation.

“We’re just trying to meet those unique educational needs,” Schultz said.

Schultz said that spouses of farmers have inherited a large volume of Iowa’s farmland with little knowledge of what goes on to keep it running due to poor educational opportunities in the past.

“We really want to support women and improving the three pillars of agriculture sustainability via the environment, the economy and the community,” she said.

Starting with a survey and outreach, Schultz and her team have begun preparing emails and snail mail to ask female landowners what their largest needs are and how the Extension team can help. Schultz said they want to reach people in any way possible and are open to suggestions on what the educational moments can be.

“For example, we know communication with land renters is very important so we want to know how we can help them improve that communication,” she said.

Even though Schultz and her team have been working with women in agriculture since 2004 as part of extension, she said many in Iowa have been running their farms perfectly and she hopes that continues.