Iowa women in agriculture get educational boost with extension grant

Enhancing educational opportunities is a pillar of every extension service, but for the Iowa State University Extension Women in Agriculture program, it’s a mission.
Madeline Schuultz, the program manager, recently secured a grant through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to “enhance conservation, access, and generational transition of Iowa farmland through women landowners.” The three-year grant will allow Schultz and her team to put on more robust educational opportunities to landowners who need help running or leasing their operation.
“We’re just trying to meet those unique educational needs,” Schultz said.
Schultz said that spouses of farmers have inherited a large volume of Iowa’s farmland with little knowledge of what goes on to keep it running due to poor educational opportunities in the past.
“We really want to support women and improving the three pillars of agriculture sustainability via the environment, the economy and the community,” she said.
Starting with a survey and outreach, Schultz and her team have begun preparing emails and snail mail to ask female landowners what their largest needs are and how the Extension team can help. Schultz said they want to reach people in any way possible and are open to suggestions on what the educational moments can be.
“For example, we know communication with land renters is very important so we want to know how we can help them improve that communication,” she said.
Even though Schultz and her team have been working with women in agriculture since 2004 as part of extension, she said many in Iowa have been running their farms perfectly and she hopes that continues.
“There are women farmers out there running farms on their own and we never want to take that away from any of them,” she said.
However, there are a subsection of farmers who perhaps never thought they’d be the main shareholder in the operation that need help. One farmer Schultz knew, she said, believed women should never farm but inherited the operation nonetheless and has begun seeking understanding to how they can help with the land.
The average age of farmers continues to climb, and that factor is even more prevalent among female landowners. Schultz said 76% of land owned by a non-operator female is controlled by someone over 65.
“That is a demographic that can be difficult to reach,” she said. “Some of these landowners even live out of state, but we want to reach them with maybe some virtual programs.”
They are looking at late fall and winter to schedule several programs around the state specifically with those landowners.
Schultz hopes people reach out to them with information on what they’d like to learn about.
“We want to do those programs and keep learning as we go.” she said.
To reach everyone who wants to learn, extension will also look at making introduction DVDs for those who prefer to learn from their home when they have the spare time. To reach Schultz call 515-294-0588 or email her at schultz@iastate.edu to suggest any programs.
