Morey Hill’s loader hadn’t seen as much use in years as it did in the week after the powerful derecho storm blew through Iowa, flattening crops and crumpling grain bins.

The machine had been put to work hauling away uprooted trees and debris from his farm near Slater, in central Iowa’s Boone County. Hill was just returning from having the loader’s alternator repaired when he took some time out of his morning to tell the Tri-State Neighbor about the storm impacts in his area.

The storm wasn’t predicted, so Hill’s day started like usual. Around 10 a.m., his wife, Rhonda, was leaving the driveway, heading for Ames to run errands and buy groceries. He had just thrown his tool box in his pickup, preparing to fix a tractor at the home place where his brother lives. Rhonda returned and pulled into the garage. Her sister in Carroll, Iowa, about 70 miles west, had called to tell her a powerful storm had just rolled through.

“Within five minutes, it got so black you thought it was night. Then the winds started,” Hill said.

Iowa’s department of agriculture estimated 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were in the hardest-hit area. Ag secretary Mike Naig said the state lots tens of millions of bushels of grain storage space.

A week on from the storm, the market was still trying to get its arms around what was probably about a 100-million bushel loss, said Kevin McNew, Chief Economist with Farmers Business Network, but he didn’t expect it to add up to enough to make a difference on pricing.

Corn prices saw a bump, going up about 20 cents a bushel after the storm. McNew advised farmers who can to take advantage of that, but overall he doesn’t expect the storm to be a huge catalyst for prices to go higher.

+2 Third of Iowa cropland, millions of bushels of grain impacted by derecho A weather phenomenon called a “derecho” carved a swath of destruction across large portions of the state Aug. 10. Iowa ag officials estimate nearly one-third of Iowa’s cropland – or almost 10 million acres of soybeans and corn – sustained damage. “This was Iowa’s version of a Cat-I or II hurricane.”

“It’s not going to change price outlook too much,” he said.

Derecho brought winds with gusts up to 130 mph in some part of Iowa. The Hills went for nearly a week without power.

Seeing the swath the storm covered on the map – across Iowa and into Illinois and Indiana – Hill said it was “mind boggling” a storm of such power could cover so much ground.

The damage around Boone County was spotty. At a Farm Bureau meeting a week after the storm, Hill heard from members in north central and north western Boone County that didn’t have near the damage they did around Madrid in the south. On his way to the meeting, Hill saw fields where the crops were knocked over, completely flat. Across the road, corn was still standing with only the leaves stripped.

Like many across the state, Hill was waiting for official tallies from crop insurance adjusters. Within a week, though, his soybeans had popped back up. While such damage can leave them ripe for disease infestations, Hill said he wasn’t about to sink any more money into his crop with market conditions as they are.

He expects Iowa will still have a sizable harvest. One big worry that stems from that is where it will be stored. From the window of his home, Hill could see three towering grain bins from the cooperative in Slater were hit. Another co-op just up the road lost five.

“It’s just ugly,” he said.

On his farm, Hill felt lucky his machine shed was undamaged, unlike that of his neighbor. The 90-year-old dairy barn, which faces north-south, had both ends blown out, but the roof was intact, and Hill said it can be fixed.

His in-laws were a tremendous help cleaning up the tree grove, he said. He was thankful to see his neighbors had friends and relatives pitch in, too.

“Farmers are always an optimistic bunch,” he said. “We’ll get through this. It just seems like 2020 can’t get over soon enough.”

President Trump issued a disaster declaration Aug. 17, unlocking financial aid. The Iowa Concern Hotline is available to confidential emotional support at 800-447-1985.