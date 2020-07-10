Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach’s annual Land Leasing and Value Meetings for agriculture property owners and tenants will be held at 11 different locations this August. Proper social distancing and safety precautions will be taken for each in-person meeting.
Each land leasing and value meeting will focus on current farmland value and lease rate trends, methods for determining fair ag rents for 2021 and farmland lease communication and legalities, including how to write and terminate a lease.
“These meetings are designed for ag property owners and tenants, so we focus greatly on land ownership and tenant information such as rental rates and land values,” said Gary Wright, Farm Business Management Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We will also be discussing important considerations including conservation, water quality and cover crops which can help to maintain the land’s value and quality.”
Upcoming meeting dates and locations in Northwest Iowa include:
• Aug. 4, 1:30 p.m., Pocahontas Fairgrounds Expo Building, Pocahontas; Preregister to 712-335-3103.
• Aug. 5, 9:00 a.m., Sheldon City Office Basement Room, Sheldon; Preregister to 712-957-5045.
• Aug. 5, 2:00 p.m., Forster Community Center, Rock Rapids; Preregister to 712-472-2576 or 712-754-3648.
• Aug. 6, 5:00 p.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Cherokee County office, Cherokee; Preregister to 712-225-6196.
• Aug. 11, 9:00 a.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Palo Alto County office, Emmetsburg; Preregister to 712-852-2865.
• Aug. 12, 9:00 a.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Dickinson County office, Spirit Lake; Preregister to 712-336-3488.
• Aug. 12, 6:00 p.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County office, Le Mars; Preregister to 712-546-7835.
• Aug. 13, 9:00 a.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Buena Vista County office, Storm Lake; Preregister to 712-732-5056.
• Aug. 13, 2:00 p.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Woodbury County office, Sioux City; Preregister to 712-276-2157.
• Aug. 18, 9:00 a.m., ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office, Orange City; Preregister to 712-737-4230.
• Aug. 19, 9:00 a.m., Clay County Fairgrounds 4-H Auditorium, Spencer; Preregister to 712-262-2264.
There is a $20 per individual or $30 per couple preregistration fee for those who preregister at least two days prior to the meeting date. Individuals who register after the deadline can expect a $5 late fee.
“Due to the need for social distancing and safety precautions, we ask that individuals call in and preregister so that we can have adequate space and materials prepared,” Wright said. “We do not want to turn anyone away, so by having participants register ahead of time, we can guarantee that all social distancing guidelines are followed at the meeting.”
Meetings are approximately 2 ½ hours in length and all registrants receive a leasing arrangement book, as well as access to research-based resources from ISU Extension and Outreach.
For more information regarding land leasing and value, contact Wright at 712-223-1574 or gdwright@iastate.edu.