The South Dakota State University Little International will cover the Animal Science Arena in green wood chips for its 100th showing March 31 and April 1.
It’s the nation’s largest two-day, student-run agricultural exposition in the country, providing 4-H and FFA members and college students the opportunity to participate in judging, showmanship and fitting contests.
This year’s theme is “Built on Tradition, Powered by a Vision.” Cody Gifford, a senior agricultural science student from Lake Benton, Minnesota, serves as the 100th Little International manager. He says he, and the 164 student volunteers who make up the Little “I” staff, couldn’t think of a better expression that encompasses the significance of this year’s event.
“The centennial celebration is providing an opportunity for both current students and SDSU alumni to see how far we have come from the very first Little I and how many students the organization has impacted over the years,” said Gifford. “There is so much history surrounding the event here at SDSU.”
At this year’s Little I, spectators and participants alike can expect some new attractions, such as the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum’s collection of photographs and memorabilia.
On the morning of March 31, nearly 2,000 4-H and FFA members will participate in judging contests on campus. Collegiate livestock fitting competitions will take place, with fitting finals to begin after Little I opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. that evening. Saturday’s schedule has preliminary rounds of collegiate livestock showmanship and novice finals.
An alumni social will be held for all past Little I staff, participants and supporters 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the ag museum. Later that day, showmanship finals and a round robin event will take place to select the overall champion livestock showman.
Little I will recognize Rod Geppert as the 100th Honored Agriculturalist on the evening of April 1. Events will be streamed live on the SDSU Little International Facebook page.
“It is always a great feeling to fill the building with alumni, families and spectators to see the hard work pay off for students who partake in the Little I tradition,” said Gifford.