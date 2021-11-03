“We’re baaaack!”

South Dakota Women in Agriculture president Jen Stomprud took the stage with fervor as she officially opened the organization’s annual conference which took place Oct. 7-8 in Deadwood.

Nearly 90 attendees erupted into a round of applause, excited to be back after missing last year due to COVID-19.

The women came not just from South Dakota, but eastern Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska to participate in “Living the Ag Life,” which was this year’s conference theme.

Many were farmers and ranchers themselves, others worked in or around the ag industry in banking, health care and journalism. But one word summarized each and every speaker and attendee: agvocate.

A combination of “agriculture” and “advocate,” agvocate is a summation of South Dakota Women in Ag’s identity as “a group of ladies committed to bettering ourselves and the future of agriculture.”

In her opening remarks, Stomprud made a point of indicating the diversity of speakers the executive committee thought was important to have at the event covering a wide range of topics that impact ag today.

Speakers ranged from funny and inspirational to educational and matter-of-fact.

Following Stomprud’s welcome was keynote speaker Stacey Hadrick. Hadrick drew on her experience as being mother, wife and rancher in her speech titled “Friday Underwear.”

“We have to wear a lot of hats,” she said to the crowd. “Sometimes it starts to feel overwhelming, so that’s when we have to put on our Friday underwear.”