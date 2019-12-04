Dear Michael: We read your article about Power of Attorney being given to one of our children. We did this several years ago, but now our child is doing things that we don’t agree with and we’d like to rescind the Power of Attorney. How would we go about doing this? Is there anything else we need to be concerned with in our estate plan?
– Going 70 and Going Strong
Dear Going 70: Some people get Power of Attorney mixed up with Personal Representative and think they have this handled in their will. A POA has the power to handle your financial or health decisions for you if you cannot, at some point in the future, while you are still alive.
A personal representative is the person or persons named in your will to assist in the probate process and act as liaison with the attorney they are working with upon your death. Two totally different jobs and responsibilities.
Now, beware of the son or daughter who offers to come home and take care of Dad or Mom, after the death of one of the parents, and moves in with them. Normally this just starts with helping pay bills, and then telling Mom or Dad, “Gee, I might as well have my name on the account so you don’t have to sign everything,” and then moves into “Mom or Dad, let’s go to an attorney so I can help you more.” Generally, when you hear about this trip, it’s to get a Power of Attorney signed.
Now if the person is honest, it’s a great thing to have. However, from my experience it’s always the child who finds themselves jobless or homeless in their 60s who offers to come home and take care of the parent.
This is the same slippery slope many people who get charged with “misuse of funds,” or “embezzlement” in businesses.
Here are some staggering statistics – businesses lose 20% of each dollar to employee theft (including money, time paid for not working, supplies, etc.). Of this, 45% were people in managerial or accounting departments – supposedly your most trusted people on staff.
These people start small – nobody notices – so they take a little more – nobody notices – and they just keep raising the ante, until it becomes painfully obvious, they are stealing and then they get thrown in jail. Usually it’s found they started stealing years or even decades ago.
To answer your question, if you want to change you POA just go in and name another person as POA.
The newest one prevails over the older one – although your financial institutions need to know this so filing a copy with them is the safest bet.
Last but not least, and I’m probably going to add this ending to every article from now on, you need to get some long-term care (LTC) insurance to protect against this type of thing.
If you don’t have to physically rely on one of your children to take care of you someday – because you have home care on your LTC plan – then it’s much, much less likely you’ll ever be put into a situation where you have to depend so much on one child.
This physical dependence always seems to lead to hijinks by someone later on because the parent needed that person.
If they had LTC with Home Care, you can hire someone to take care of you and have it covered by insurance and not depend on a child.