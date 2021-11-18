Major new investment allows FBN to expand offerings

With this year’s crop in the bin, farmers are turning their attention to 2022.
That typically means months of paperwork for loan applications, purchase contracts and other necessities.
One company is looking to chisel down the mountain of paperwork into a smooth, online application process that can be done much more quickly.
“The hope is for farmers to only spend days or seeks preparing. Then they can go on vacation,” said Charles Baron, chief innovation officer and co-founder of Farmers Business Network, or FBN.
The software upgrade and digital application platform is one of several enhancements the company plans to make as part of a new partnership with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and a major investment announced today.
Working with a major grain buyer like ADM will allow FBN to expand its grain and sustainability program launched earlier this year. Known as Gradable, the platform scores grain on the sustainability practices that went into growing it – such as no till or cover cropping – and connects buyers and sellers.
The new round of startup investments for FBN, known as Series G funding, totals $300 million led by ADM, Fidelity Investments and others. The investment from a major ag company validates what FBN has created, Baron said.
“It means FBN is here to stay,” he said, adding their mission supporting farmer profitability won’t change.
FBN, which started in 2014 as a farmer network for sharing data on seed and input performance, has expanded into farm loans, health insurance and the livestock industry in recent years. Membership has nearly tripled since last August, according to Baron, to more than 30,000 farmers.
To serve those members, the company will “massively” expand its dealer network, which currently numbers about 470.
“They are community builders,” Baron said.
Along with adding dealers, FBN plans to hire more than 350 new employees – from loan advisors to warehouse workers and truck drivers to veterinarians – mostly in rural markets.
While worker shortages have plagued industries across the board, Baron said FBN was able to hire close to 300 people in the last year. Finding great people is always a challenge, he said, but folks are excited about FBN, working closely with farmers and transforming ag for the better.
The company will also use the capital to build more warehouses like the facility in Larchwood, Iowa, that opened in early 2020. The Sioux Falls area is a hub for FBN with its farmer experience office located in southeastern Sioux Falls. FBN acquired the Worthington, Minnesota-based Prairie Livestock Supply earlier this year.
“South Dakota is absolutely a major home for FBN,” Baron said.
The funding will allow FBN to expand its loan programs for operating lines of credit, and loans for equipment and land, the most popular FBN financing lately. The digital application process for loans and insurance is part of that upgrade.
“We’re building out a true digital end-to-end experience so farmers can do it as easily as possible,” Baron said.
FBN’s health insurance program, launched in 2018, became available in all 50 states this fall. The company offers four health plans with deductibles ranching from $2,000 to $6,500. Enrollment is open year-round.
“Every day farmers put their physical health on the line, but for too long, they haven't been able to rely on affordable, premium health insurance plans,” FBN CEO and co-founder Amol Deshpande, said in a news release.
A survey of FBN members found that nearly 55% of farmers polled feel they have not set aside enough savings to cover a major health event.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.