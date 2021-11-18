Major new investment allows FBN to expand offerings

With this year’s crop in the bin, farmers are turning their attention to 2022.

That typically means months of paperwork for loan applications, purchase contracts and other necessities.

One company is looking to chisel down the mountain of paperwork into a smooth, online application process that can be done much more quickly.

“The hope is for farmers to only spend days or seeks preparing. Then they can go on vacation,” said Charles Baron, chief innovation officer and co-founder of Farmers Business Network, or FBN.

The software upgrade and digital application platform is one of several enhancements the company plans to make as part of a new partnership with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) and a major investment announced today.

Working with a major grain buyer like ADM will allow FBN to expand its grain and sustainability program launched earlier this year. Known as Gradable, the platform scores grain on the sustainability practices that went into growing it – such as no till or cover cropping – and connects buyers and sellers.

The new round of startup investments for FBN, known as Series G funding, totals $300 million led by ADM, Fidelity Investments and others. The investment from a major ag company validates what FBN has created, Baron said.

“It means FBN is here to stay,” he said, adding their mission supporting farmer profitability won’t change.

FBN, which started in 2014 as a farmer network for sharing data on seed and input performance, has expanded into farm loans, health insurance and the livestock industry in recent years. Membership has nearly tripled since last August, according to Baron, to more than 30,000 farmers.