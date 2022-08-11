Make time for Dakotafest, Aug. 16-18

Summer is winding down, and outdoor farm shows are heating up, including South Dakota’s big one – Dakotafest, set for Aug. 16-18 on the eastern edge of Mitchell.

“We have a big show this year. Expect lots of agribusinesses out at the show grounds with the latest equipment, technology and services ready to make connections with area ag producers,” said Niki Jones. “Expect food, family fun and demonstrations plus some engaging education sessions/topics.”

Jones is marketing director for IDEAg Group, part of the American Farm Bureau Federation that puts on Dakotafest as well as Farmfest in Minnesota.

There are show hours at Dakotafest this year. The show grounds are open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also new is a networking lounge, open noon to 4 p.m. each day with live music from Weston Frank.

“A great place to get out of the sun and connect with friends and neighbors,” Jones said.

The livestock tent, near the western entrance, while it isn’t new, has a new sponsor, BioZyme.

“They have packed the schedule with livestock chute demonstrations, lunchtime education sessions and livestock specific exhibitors ready to answer all your questions,” Jones said.

Last year, what’s old was new. A display of antique tractors is back again in a building on the Reave’s Innovation Campus.

“We had many attendees stream through to check out the antique tractor museum last year. It was a big hit and we hope to have a few new pieces out there this year as well,” Jones said.

The hay bale art auction is back again, too. This feature has local 4-H and FFA groups creating sculptures from hay bales. The bales are auctioned during Dakotafest to raise money for the groups.

‘We encourage people to please come out and place a bid,” Jones said. “You get to take the bales home with you or you can choose to donate the bales as well. All proceeds go to the group that built the sculpture.”

Kids can also get involved with a pedal pull, planned for 1 p.m. each day in the northeast corner of the show grounds.

The Dakotafest Education Building will be a busy place with forums on carbon pipelines, the farm bill, markets and finances. Estate planning sessions are on the agenda for each day. South Dakota State University will host talks in its tent, as well.

If that weren’t enough, Jones listed three good reasons farmers should visit Dakotafest:

Exhibitors! The exhibits, products and services out at the show are the best in the industry. You’ll find anything and everything you need to grow your farm operation. Making connections – whether you’re doing research for a purchase or just checking out the exhibits, making connections with dealers and other producers is key to gaining knowledge and expertise to grow your family farm. Family fun events – from pedal pull to demonstrations, delicious food and live music, Dakotafest is a great place to not only do business but have fun doing it.

Visit Dakotafest.com for discounted tickets. Use code TRISTATE22 at checkout for an additional $2 off admission. Prices at the gate are $10. Kids 17 and under enter free.