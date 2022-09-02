Mesonet expansion brings better data for scientists, farmers

Rural South Dakotans will soon have a way to better protect livestock and crops as well as make important management decisions when it comes to weather.

The South Dakota State University Mesonet system is expanding. When the project is complete, the system will be made up of 540 monitoring sites across the Missouri River Basin.

South Dakota will have 151 stations across the state, with every resident being within 20 miles of a site. Currently, the state has just over 30 stations.

This network of automated weather stations provides high definition weather coverage, with areas of a few hundred square miles gathering and releasing data every five minutes. Mesonets excel in providing high precision, data particularly with highly variable elements like wind and precipitation.

The system will provide the Army Corps of Engineers better data on things such as snow pack and soil moisture, which is critical information used to estimate potential flood and drought conditions.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls Aug. 25 to celebrate the first of the new stations to be completed.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., took part in the ribbon cutting. He reflected on the flooding of 2011 that inspired him to motivate Congress to approve development of the system in 2014.

He lamented the delay in getting the system up and going, saying “bureaucracy didn’t bend to the people’s will,” but he celebrated the fact that the expansion is now underway.

“I'm confident that this system will provide the tools to make better decisions to safeguard the lives and property of South Dakotans and the residents of the entire Missouri River Basin,” Rounds said.

The Army Corps of Engineers has had access to quality data in the mountain states, he said, but it has struggled to gather the same data on the Plains.

When complete, the expanded Mesonet system will release up to one million data points per day.

Nathan Edwards is the operations manager with South Dakota Mesonet. The new system measures soil moisture and soil temperatures at five different depths, which allows his team to find out how far precipitation has soaked through the soil.

One thing that is critical for determining springtime runoff is the frost depth, Edwards said. Mesonet tools will measure how far underground frozen soil can be found, as well as how deep the frozen soil goes.

Jerry Schmitz, Vermillion farmer and South Dakota Soybean executive director, provided a producer’s outlook at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Weather is extremely important to farmers across the country because it’s the difference between having a good year or a bad year, he said.

“The more data we can have, the better,” Schmitz said.

The information will also help South Dakota officials alert residents to potential risks as well as help them manage the impacts of severe weather.

“This information that will be gathered by stations in the Mesonet will be important to us in knowing that (potential weather) is coming sooner and quicker and helping families and businesses move forward,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, who also attended the ribbon cutting.

Noem added that the data gathered by the Mesonet system will be beneficial to agricultural producers to help protect livestock, make decisions on land practices, to make conservation investments and inform them how to do that in a way that's wise for land stewardship.