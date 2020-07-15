Farmfest is canceled, but its virtual event Aug. 4-6 will still feature political forums, giving farmers and ranchers a chance to hear from candidates up for election this fall.
Attendees can register for educational webinars and political forums on Farmfest.com to have the opportunity to ask a question of the panelists. The schedule and invited panelists are as follows:
Tuesday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. - Staying Safe & Staying in Business with moderator Paul Aasen, President of the Minnesota Safety Council
Panelists: Dr. Joni Scheftel, State Public Health Veterinarian & Infectious Disease Expert
Dr. Joleen Hadrich, Associate Professor, Agricultural Economics & Finance
Doris Mold, Agricultural Management & Leadership Consultant
Emily Krekelberg, Farm Safety & Health Extension Educator, Rural Stress Task Force Director
11:30 a.m. - U.S. Senate Forum with moderator Blois Olson
Candidates: Sen. Tina Smith (D)
Jason Lewis (R)
1:30 p.m. - The Current State of the Ag Economy with moderator Kent Thiesse
Panelists: Michael Nepveux, Economist, American Farm Bureau Federation
Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist, INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
Jason Schwantz, Senior Vice President, Refined Fuels, CHS, Inc.
Mark Greenwood, Chief Diversified Markets Officer, Compeer Financial
Wednesday, Aug. 5
10:30 a.m. - U.S. Congressional Forum, Districts: 7th & 8th with moderator Lynn Ketelsen
Candidates: Rep. Collin Peterson (D)
(7th District) Michelle Fischbach (R)
Dave Hughes (R)
Noel Collis (R)
Candidates: Rep. Pete Stauber (R)
(8th District) Quinn Nystrom (D)
1 p.m. - U.S. Congressional Forum, Districts: 1st, 2nd & 6th with moderator Lynn Ketelsen
Candidates: Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R)
(1st District) Dan Feehan (D)
Candidates: Rep. Angie Craig (D)
(2nd District) Tyler Kistner (R)
Candidates: Rep. Tom Emmer (D)
(6th District) Tawnja Zahradka (R)
Thursday, Aug. 6
10:30 a.m. - Farmfest Women in Ag Event Featuring Keynote Speaker Sherry Saylor, Chair, American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee
Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Awards
1 p.m. - University of Minnesota’s Farm Family of the Year Recognition Program
“We want to ensure that Farmfest is still a resource for the ag community, even in an environment where we aren’t able to hold an in-person event,” said Melissa Sanders Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “Farmfest Virtual is designed to provide attendees with current ag issues and ag education from the safety of their farms.”
Those not wishing to register can watch the sessions live on Farmfest.com or on Farmfest’s Facebook Page.