Mitchell Tech’s newest ag center put on hold for now

Bringing agriculturalists together is a staple of the South Dakota collegiate experience. Wherever you go in the state, those looking to expand on the area’s No. 1 industry come to learn about the newest equipment and techniques. At Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota, a brand new ag center is the way they hope to tie it all together.

The proposed Ag Center at Mitchell Tech would house a precision agriculture center, an indoor field demonstration area, and a presentation area for all facets of the ag degrees offered at the college.

“With everything changing it can help us keep up with the ever-changing technology,” Devon Russell, the precision ag program director at Mitchell Tech, said of the building. “It’s for all the ag programs.”

Mitchell Tech, much like South Dakota State University before it, approached the South Dakota Legislature with help funding the project. With secured private donations and sponsors, Mitchell Tech sought $5 million from the state in House Bill 1152. The bill was tabled by the appropriations committee in February, but Russell said he hopes to be able to feature the new ag center on campus within the next few years.

Mitchell Tech has five main ag degrees that would work in the proposed building: agronomy, animal science, ag business, diesel power and precision agriculture. The main benefit of the new building, aside from updated equipment and presentation rooms, is the indoor field demonstration area.

“One of the main limitations with teaching agriculture during the fall is that a lot of things take place in the summer,” he said.