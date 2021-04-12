Mitchell Tech’s newest ag center put on hold for now

Bringing agriculturalists together is a staple of the South Dakota collegiate experience. Wherever you go in the state, those looking to expand on the area’s No. 1 industry come to learn about the newest equipment and techniques. At Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell, South Dakota, a brand new ag center is the way they hope to tie it all together.
The proposed Ag Center at Mitchell Tech would house a precision agriculture center, an indoor field demonstration area, and a presentation area for all facets of the ag degrees offered at the college.
“With everything changing it can help us keep up with the ever-changing technology,” Devon Russell, the precision ag program director at Mitchell Tech, said of the building. “It’s for all the ag programs.”
Mitchell Tech, much like South Dakota State University before it, approached the South Dakota Legislature with help funding the project. With secured private donations and sponsors, Mitchell Tech sought $5 million from the state in House Bill 1152. The bill was tabled by the appropriations committee in February, but Russell said he hopes to be able to feature the new ag center on campus within the next few years.
Mitchell Tech has five main ag degrees that would work in the proposed building: agronomy, animal science, ag business, diesel power and precision agriculture. The main benefit of the new building, aside from updated equipment and presentation rooms, is the indoor field demonstration area.
“One of the main limitations with teaching agriculture during the fall is that a lot of things take place in the summer,” he said.
With a 200- by 100-foot area for students to work with modern-day equipment, Russell said it would allow students in all of the agriculture fields to not only practice planting as they typically do during the fall semester, but also do fieldwork typically only done during the summer months.
During the legislative process, many proponents spoke on the necessity for the “hands-on” learning center Mitchell Tech is looking to provide. Russell said that the facility would compliment SDSU’s newest precision ag building well. SDUS’s Raven Precision Agriculture building in Brookings is focused more on the research side.
Mitchell Tech currently offers a two-year precision agriculture degree. The program as a whole started in 2011 as precision technology but rebranded in 2014 to focus on precision agriculture.
“We wanted to be more clear about what it was,” he said.
With classes in all ag fields, Russell said precision ag students, especially those at Mitchell Tech, are learning how to handle the data that comes off the farm.
“Adding variable rate, GPS, autosteer, handling those programs,” he said. “A lot of data is being collected on the farms and not a lot of it is being put to use.”
Those at Mitchell Tech have a unique opportunity to work on brand new equipment, Russell said, as they are partnered with the largest John Deere dealer in the state, C&B Operations. The partnerships at Mitchell Tech have helped expand their offerings and teach on the latest ag technology, Russell said.
“When they put on training, they invite us,” he said.
As precision agriculture has evolved, teaching it has become more focused on technology rather than agriculture as a whole, Russell said. The expectations at the end of Mitchell Tech’s two-year degree now focus primarily on being able to understand the agronomic impacts of the data collected, as well as being able to troubleshoot problems on the farm with the equipment.
Because of that, Russell joked that his students are becoming engineers rather than precision agriculturalists. They can get drone pilot licenses, fix combines and even are learning a bit of coding to help troubleshoot software issues.
“Everything is going to understanding the computer is the boss is now,” he said.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.