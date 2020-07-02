The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, is off for 2020.
The decision, announced July 2 following a vote by the Fair Executive Committee, was made amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of exploring various options, organizers said it became clear that the Fair could not protect the health and safety of fairgoers, staff, volunteers, 4-H/FFA youth, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors and entertainers during the nine-day event.
“The decision to postpone the fair came with emotion and somewhat disbelief that it was really happening,” board chairman Charlie Elser said. “But with lots of input from our partners and work by our staff, the decision was the right one. It’s time to move forward and think about 2021.”
Despite the postponement of the Fair, 4-H/FFA livestock competitions will be held this fall. Details will be available soon from Iowa State University Extension Clay County.
Hosting the fair while following social distancing and other precautions would have eliminated some of the greatest fair traditions, said fair CEO and manager Jeremy Parsons.
"We couldn’t imagine limiting the standing-room-only crowds at the draft horse show or the 4-H beef show. Fifty percent capacity at our free entertainment tents? No way," he said.
Parsons said it would have been impossible to hold of decisions about the fair until closer to the September event.
"While it would be nice to see into the future and know what September would be like in this unprecedented time, we don’t have that luxury. We must make educated decisions based on what we know today," he said.
This marks the fifth time in the 103-year history of Clay County Fair that the fair will not be held. From 1942-1945, the fair was suspended due to World War II.
The 2021 Clay County Fair will be Sept. 11-19.
"When this is all over, we know that Clay County, northwest Iowa and the entire region will need our fair more than ever. And, just as we have done for 103 years, we will be ready,” Parsons said.