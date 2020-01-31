At the Black Hills Stock Show Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced that she will introduce legislation aimed at paving the way for rural development.
She said the change would provide certainty and predictability for businesses and operations looking to open or expand in rural South Dakota, including utilities, wind power and livestock operations.
“Rural development projects are vital to the long-term success of our small towns, communities, and the families that keep them strong,” Noem in a news release. “Too often, though, rural development projects are delayed or even killed by cumbersome and unnecessary permitting processes.
"The bill I am introducing today sets up a fair process that will give developers certainty and predictability for processes. It allows them to cut through red tape and invest in our communities and families for generations to come.”
The bill would clarify existing permitting law and simplify the voting process for conditional use permits. It also changes the appeals process, allowing courts to award attorney's fees and damages. The bill also aims to keep zoning decisions with local jurisdictions.