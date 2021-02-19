Nominate an ag ambassador

Nominations are open for the 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award.

Individuals or organizations who have continually worked to promote agriculture in South Dakota, while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility and respect for others are considered for the annual award. It will be presented by Gov. Kristi Noem at the Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9.

Nominations are due May 1. A form can be submitted online at https://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/ag-summit/default.aspx.

Other past recipients have been:

2019 - Paul Casper

2018 - Roger Scheibe

2017 - Lake Area Tech

2016 - Michelle Rook

2014 - Brad Greenway

2013 - Mike Held

2012- Jim Woster

2011- Dr. Dan Gee