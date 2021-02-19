Nominate an ag ambassador

Nominations are open for the 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award.
Individuals or organizations who have continually worked to promote agriculture in South Dakota, while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility and respect for others are considered for the annual award. It will be presented by Gov. Kristi Noem at the Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9.
Nominations are due May 1. A form can be submitted online at https://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/ag-summit/default.aspx.
