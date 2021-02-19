 Skip to main content
Nominate an ag ambassador

Nominate an ag ambassador

Governor's Ag Summit
Submitted image

Nominations are open for the 2021 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award.

Individuals or organizations who have continually worked to promote agriculture in South Dakota, while demonstrating servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility and respect for others are considered for the annual award. It will be presented by Gov. Kristi Noem at the Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls July 9.

Nominations are due May 1. A form can be submitted online at https://sdda.sd.gov/office-of-the-secretary/ag-summit/default.aspx.

Read about the 2019 recipient here: 

Other past recipients have been:

2019 - Paul Casper
2018 - Roger Scheibe
2017 - Lake Area Tech
2016 - Michelle Rook
2015 - Dr. Bob Thaler
2014 - Brad Greenway
2013 - Mike Held
2012- Jim Woster
2011- Dr. Dan Gee

