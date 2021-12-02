Nominations open for ag ambassador for governor’s award

Nominations are open for the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award, to be given out at next summers ag summit.
Nominations are due to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources by March 15, 2022.
The award recognizes an individual or organization making a positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry. They demonstrate servant leadership, hard work, honesty, humility and respect for others.
Key achievements of the Ag Ambassador:
- Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota’s agricultural industry.
- Champions growth and prosperity of the state’s number one industry.
- Advocates for agriculture and the responsible stewardship of livestock and land.
- Highlights the significance of South Dakota agriculture to our global food system.
- Influences decision makers to develop and implement sound agricultural policies.
Information about the Ag Ambassador award, past winners, and the nomination form can be found online at https://danr.sd.gov/AboutDANR/default.aspx under the “Ag Summit” heading.