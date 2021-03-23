On Ag Day, new State Fair livestock building gets Gov. Noem’s approval

With money in place for a new $19 million show barn for beef and horses at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, fundraising efforts have moved to the building for sheep and goats.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed off Tuesday – National Ag Day – on a bill dedicating $12 million of state general funds to the construction of what’s known as the Dakota Events Complex or DEX. The new facility with two rodeo arenas and seating for 7,000 will replace the Beef Complex, which burned down Oct. 31, 2020.

“In South Dakota, we see challenges as an opportunity to grow, to build for the future,” Noem said in a statement. “The new DEX will be a state-of-the-art facility which will attract regional and national events to Huron. I’m excited for DANR to get to work on this project and to complete the DEX by the 2022 State Fair.”

State aims to make Beef Complex a national draw South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is hoping to turn the Beef Complex at the state fairgrounds into a place for national livestock exhibitions and indoor rodeos. She proposed $12M in state funds toward the new building during her budget address today.

In addition to general funds, the new building will be paid for with $4 million in private donations and a $3 million insurance check.

Retired Sen. Jim White of Huron lead the fundraising efforts.

“We’ve been very, very excited about how it’s come together,” he said.

Parents and grandparents who had been through 4-H or FFA were quick to understand the importance of the facility for the 13,000 to 14,000 kids in those programs today, White said. The major challenge was conveying that to legislators, he said, and he thanked them for making it a reality.

With funding for the Dakota Events Complex in place, White’s efforts have moved on to raising an addition $500,000 to $750,000 for an updated of the sheep and goat building.