One to watch: Farmers eye proposals affecting estate taxes (copy)

One topic farmers are watching amid all the headlines coming out of Washington, D.C., is a Biden administration proposal to eliminate the stepped-up basis rule. While one expert says proposals like this rarely go through as first suggested, it’s important to take steps now to prepare, just in case.

Roger McEowen is a professor of agricultural law and taxation at Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas. He says the stepped-up basis rule helps farmers make sure they can transition their farmland from one generation to the next without incurring capital gains taxes as land values appreciate.

Under current law, when an individual dies, the heir receives the property with a basis equal to the fair market value of the property at the time of death, McEowen explained. That’s what is commonly known as stepped-up basis.

If the property value appreciated during the decedent’s ownership, the heir gets that fair market value basis. They don’t receive it at the deceased person’s initial basis when they took ownership, he added.

Often, farmland value rises throughout an owner’s lifetime. Normally when an asset value appreciates, that’s when capital gains taxes kick in upon sale. It’s that appreciation in gain that isn’t taxed if the property is included in the decedent’s estate and passes to a new owner at that time.

“You’re starting over with a fresh basis equal to fair market value at the date of death,” McEowen said. “That’s why stepped-up basis is so important to farmers and ranchers, particularly because farm and ranch land is typically owned for a long time and could have a basis that dates back between 40-60 years.”