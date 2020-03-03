Acknowledging the challenges facing American agriculture, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue says he remains bullish for the future of agriculture when he addressed Farmers Union members during the organization’s National Convention held in Savannah, Georgia March 1-3.
“People need you. People need us. People need American agriculture,” Perdue said.
Among the many family farmers and ranchers in the audience were several from South Dakota who took time away from their operations to help establish policy that will address some of the many challenges facing their industry today.
“Farmers Union is the only grassroots agriculture organization where I feel anyone involved can make a difference. Even an Average Joe farmer like me,” Rachel Kippley said in a news release from South Dakota Farmers Union. Kippley farms near Aberdeen, South Dakota with her husband Jeff.
The Kippleys are among seven South Dakota Farmers Union members who were elected to serve as delegates during the convention. Others were Terry Sestak of Tabor, Gerri Eide of Gettysburg, Scott Kolousek of Wessington Springs, Brian Cain of Miller and Amber Kolousek of Wessington Springs.
“Through policy and education, we are able to keep our organization focused,” Jeff Kippley added. “The great thing about Farmers Union is we have representation from all kinds of farming. But at the heart and soul of Farmers Union are the commodity farmers and ranchers – like those of us from South Dakota.”
Serving on the South Dakota Farmers Union Policy Committee for two years, Wessington Springs cattle producer Scott Kolousek agreed: “I am eager to see how the policy developed at the state level becomes part of national policy.”
Concerned over fair prices for cattle producers and an advocate for country of origin labeling (COOL), Kolousek took the opportunity to present a letter to Secretary Perdue to hand over to President Trump asking for three changes he believes would be positive steps forward for cattle producers, including mandatory Country-of-Origin-Labeling (mCOOL); break up the meat packer consolidation and require any trader on the Chicago Board of Trade or Chicago Mercantile Exchange to physically own for 30 days the commodity in which they trade.
“The last four years have progressively gotten tougher, economically, for us. Corporate consolidation in livestock and agronomy businesses needs to be stopped and reversed,” Kolousek’s letter said. “Remember the people in middle of America who helped put you in office. We need your help.”
During National Farmers Union Convention, several South Dakota counties were recognized for their continued leadership and growth in Farmers Union membership including Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Corson/Perkins, Hand, Jerauld/Buffalo, Lyman, Minnehaha, Sanborn, Spink, Tripp and Yankton. Jeff Kippley was also recognized for leadership and membership work in S.D. Farmers Union with the Bruce Miller Award.
“Because of leaders like Jeff and Rachel Kippley, membership has grown this last year in our state,” said Karla Hofhenke, South Dakota Farmers Union executive director. “I am very impressed with the group of delegates we have this year. They are a good representation of our state’s family farmers and ranchers. And their leadership is going to be needed in developing our organization’s national policy, making sure the family farmer and rancher is not forgotten.”
SDFU President and Conde farmer, Doug Sombke added, “The reason Farmers Union can make a difference for family farmers and ranchers throughout the U.S. is this organization is truly grassroots. Our policy is developed by farmers and ranchers who have skin in the game and know what changes need to be made so their operations can be viable into the future.”