The historic village at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls will be preserved with the help of a nearly $15,000 grant from the Mary Chilton Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation.
The village, situated at the north end of the fairgrounds, features a school, railroad depot, church and a cabin. The examples of how early settlers lived on the prairie are maintained by the Minnehaha Century Club, which will use $9,000 of the grant to maintain the Fersdahl cabin. The log structure will get some chinking work, staining and insect treatment to help preserve the logs, according to Jeanne Pattison, the clubs treasurer.
Other work planned includes installing hand railings and ramps at the bandstand area, which hosts speakers and performers.
“It’s a good project. They’re trying to preserve some of South Dakota’s history,” said Judy Tucker Goetz, chairwoman of the Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation grant committee.
The foundation awarded more than $51,000 in total. Other projects benefiting include moving the Dakota Territorial Council Building to the Mead Cultural Education Center in Yankton, preserving ROTC records, a women’s suffrage display, and teacher grants at rural schools.
The Sioux Empire Fair is moving forward with plans for the fair Aug. 1-8. COVID-19 has canceled many fairs, including the Turner County Fair.
“We believe it is important to provide this opportunity to the Sioux Empire and surrounding communities,” said Scott Wick, CEO and president of the Sioux Empire Fair Association in a June 23 press release.
Plans are to host livestock shows, agricultural activities, carnival rides and grandstand entertainment during the week-long event.