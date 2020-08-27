Landowners in the Prairie Pothole region now have until Nov. 20 to sign up for a new conservation program known as SHIPP - or the Soil Health and Income Protection Program.

Billed as a short-term CRP, the pilot program enables farmers to receive payments for planting perennial cover for conservation use for three to five years. Signup opened March 30 for producers in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. The original deadline was Aug. 21.

Sign up underway for new conservation program Farmers in five states have a new option to consider when putting land aside for conservation.

Through SHIPP, producers have the option of three-, four-, or five-year CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) contracts to establish perennial cover on less productive cropland in exchange for payments. This pilot enables producers to plant perennial cover that, among other benefits, will improve soil health and water quality while having the option to harvest, hay, and graze during certain times of the year. Up to 50,000 acres can be enrolled.

Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to talk to their FSA county office soon about whether this pilot fits their operation or consider another longer-term option such as the CRP General signup or CRP Continuous signup that is ongoing.