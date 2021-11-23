Prairie Wisdom: PennyWise publisher shares the last of her homespun hints

Three decades ago, Paula Vogelgesang had a beef with the recipes and household hints she saw published in newspapers and magazines.

For one thing, most recipes left out the beef.

For another, she felt that while many suggestions were intended to make housework easier, they were not necessarily about saving money.

“I got to thinking about all the older ladies who gave me advice when I got married years ago,” Vogelgesang said. “What they taught me was not what these (columnists) were talking about.”

She decided to try offering a country-wise alternative to the Heloises and the Good Housekeepings of the time. Thus was born PennyWise, the eight-page tabloid-size newspaper Vogelgesang has been publishing out of her Jackson County, South Dakota, farmhouse since March 1993.

From the outset, the goal of PennyWise was how to get by on almost nothing, especially in lean years when crops fail, cattle prices tank, children outgrow their clothes, and bankers refuse a loan.

Long before “reuse” and “recycle” were eco-statements, they were Vogelgesang’s mindset. The purpose of PennyWise, she said, has been to offer readers “stupid ways to use stuff you’ve got.”

Examples: Cut plastic jugs into scoops for children to play with in the sandbox. Employ used dryer sheets as odor-absorbers in the car. Lengthen coat sleeves by sewing knitted cuffs at the wrists.

“That’s the way people got by all those years,” she said. “When I got married, there were still a lot of people around who had been through the Depression, and they are the ones who taught me how they got by.”