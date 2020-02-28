As operations evolve and the agricultural economy continues to slump, many producers are forced to sell-out or reconsider their place in the industry. For some, utilizing other talents has become the key to thriving.
Charlie Raml, the owner of Iron Ranch, did just that. After farming for the first 24 years of his life, Raml’s family operation northeast of Kranzburg, South Dakota couldn’t sustain him and his brother for much longer. After some consideration, Raml decided to go to college for manufacturing engineering.
“I was very interested in welding and designing building things,” Raml said.
Utilizing his talents and newly learned skills from college, Raml bounced around a few jobs in town before deciding to open Iron Ranch Manufacturing, where he currently builds heavy-duty livestock equipment for ranchers.
“It was my passion to start up my own business and design my own products,” he said.
The inspiration for his own business came when he realized that he didn’t want to manufacture products the same way everyone else has done in the past. Using his own designs, Raml started Iron Ranch out of a small home workshop to build equipment that would last through all seasons – not just the harsh South Dakota winters.
“I always wanted to help out farmers and ranchers,” he said. “I was the youngest boy on the farm so I always got the crappy jobs. I’ve tried to design products for the youngest kid or even the elderly.”
Raml hit his stride in 2017, manufacturing walk-in cattle shelters that are designed to hold up in any condition. They’re also built to be mobile. They can be picked up and moved anywhere on an operation.
All of Raml’s products are hand-welded and assembled on the workshop on his small acreage outside of Watertown, South Dakota with one employee, Robbie Sorensen, helping out.
As his small business expands, Raml said he’d like to move into looking at better ways to design feed bunks and bale feeders. Then he’d like to move on to more complicated manufacturing jobs such as maternity pens, chutes and calf tables.
The challenge for any small business, in South Dakota and elsewhere, is competing with those already established in the market. Fortunately for Raml, he said, many farmers and ranchers are willing to try new things if they think it can help the animals or their productivity.
That’s where Iron Ranch thrives, Raml said. He wants all of his customers to report back to him on what can be improved and modified to meet all the needs of those toughing it out in the Midwest climate.
“A few products we built weren’t my idea,” he said. “I always love feedback and will consider anything thrown my way.”
Staying ahead of the curve is where Raml wants to be, he said, and designing new equipment instead of copying tired designs has been the ultimate goal of Iron Ranch since its inception in early 2012.