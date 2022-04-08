Renewable diesel could mean big things for soybean growers

The nation’s push for renewable fuel continues, and that push has given birth to renewable diesel.

“Renewable diesel is the shiny new object that everyone is after,” said Joe Kerns, founder of Partners for Production Agriculture in Ames, Iowa.

The demand is driven largely by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% from the state’s 1990 level by 2030. Because of that low emissions goal and large number of vehicles in the state, California has a lot of incentives in place to bring in renewable fuels that make renewable diesel more affordable.

+2 What is renewable diesel? The terms “renewable diesel” and biodiesel sound similar. While both start with the same raw material base, they are not quite the same.

Because of the incentives, Kerns says plants are adding 600 million bushels worth of additional crush capacity, a 30% increase over the 2.2 billion crush capacity already in place.

That means soybean growers have new customers for soybeans and soybean oil.

Diamond Green is the biggest producer of renewable diesel in the world with a 700 million gallon renewable diesel plant in New Orleans.

The company is the country’s No. 1 buyer of corn oil, used cooking oil and animal fat. They’re the largest buyer of soybean oil, and their demand will increase when a 500 million-gallon renewable diesel plant comes online in Port Arthur, Texas.

As gasoline demand dropped since 2020, several petroleum refineries are getting into the renewable diesel business. They need the cleanest high-quality feedstock available called refined bleach deodorized soybean oil, according to Tom Verry, director of outreach and development for Clean Fuels Alliance America (formerly the National Biodiesel Board). Big plants in California and the Mountain West are sourcing a lot of that soybean oil.