South Dakota Farmers Union recognizes South Dakotans who give back to their rural communities with the 2020 Rural Dakota Pride Award.
The 2020 Rural Dakota Pride honorees include Connie and Allen Hoeft of Stratford, Holly Bauer of Whitewood, Sharon Peterson of De Smet, Jenny Wilk of Huron and Joyce Heath of Winner. Watch for stories on each honoree:
Connie and Allen Hoeft
Tickets for the Stratford Community Theater go on sale the first Saturday each December. Even though there are nine performances, they sell out in three hours.
More than entertainment, these annual performances provide cast and crew members with something fun to do during the winter months and an opportunity for family, friends and neighbors to get together and reconnect in March.
“It’s something we all look forward to – being with people, laughing, having a good time, especially now that Stratford no longer has a bar. That was where a whole bunch of us would go each week for supper, to visit and to play games,” said Connie Hoeft, who together with her husband, Allen, are among the many volunteers who make the event possible since the Stratford Community Theater began nearly 30 years ago.
Since its inception, Allen’s carpentry talents were relied upon to help build elaborate sets while Connie helped develop the menu, prepare food and do dishes for the more than 120 theater-goers, volunteers and cast members during performance.
Much of the proceeds raised go toward six $1,000 scholarships.
“We always enjoyed giving back to the people of Stratford,” Connie said.
March 2020 was the first year Connie volunteered without Allen, who passed away in January.
“Allen could do most anything. They would come up with an idea of how the set should look and he would figure out how to do it,” she said.
Kristi Brunes, who volunteers as the community theater director and owns a local business, she says it takes a whole community of volunteers to make the event happen. She says Allen is missed.
“He could figure out most anything,” she said. “If we needed someone to jump on stage, he would jump on stage, too.”
Over the years, the community theater has contributed more than $400,000 to the community. Its funds covered the costs of two additions to the Community Hall which include a new stage, kitchen and restrooms.
A family affair for Connie and Allen, this year their son and grandson were servers and daughter-in-law acted in the play. “It is wonderful to see one generation going into another generation, and hopefully another generation being involved in the play,” Connie said. “And it’s fun to see the local talent. You’d be surprised what these farmers can do once they make up their minds to be in a play.”
Her family is another reason Connie enjoys giving back to the Stratford community.
“Stratford was good for raising children. When my kids were growing up, they would play outside with all the neighbor kids. They would play ball all summer and everyone would watch out for everyone else’s kids. We give back because of the people of Stratford. They are really good people,” she said.
The couple raised five children: four sons and a daughter in Stratford. Today, two of their sons and a granddaughter live close by.
Connie and Allen have lived in the Stratford community for 59 years. When their kids were young, Allen ran a local gas station and farmed. He then went to work in Aberdeen for Firestone. Connie was the Warner school bus driver for 30 years.
Active in the community since they were first married, the couple helped prepare for the annual Fourth of July picnic and parade by mowing the streets and Allen served on the town board and was chief of the volunteer fire department.
In retirement, the couple remained actively involved in the community and serve as honorary grandparents to many of Stratford’s young citizens.
“Papa Al always had ice cream for all the kids. So, Grandma Connie has that responsibility now. When things were shut down, the Schwan’s Man sure missed visiting our house.”