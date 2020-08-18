South Dakota Farmers Union recognizes South Dakotans who give back to their rural communities with the 2020 Rural Dakota Pride Award.
The 2020 Rural Dakota Pride honorees include Connie and Allen Hoeft of Stratford, Holly Bauer of Whitewood, Sharon Peterson of De Smet, Jenny Wilk of Huron and Joyce Heath of Winner. Watch for stories on each honoree:
Holly Bauer
If you ask Holly Bauer about the volunteer work she does as a member of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary, she says simply, “It’s a family thing.”
“I remember when I was little, my dad was a member of the volunteer fire department. My brother is the assistant chief, he’s been on the department for 18 years. My sister is involved in the auxillary with me and my brother-in-law is a volunteer firefighter as well,” she said.
Family is also the reason, when her husband, Eric, retired from the Air Force the couple returned to her hometown, the small Northern Hills community of Whitewood.
“My whole family lives here,” she said. “We’re a close-knit community, everyone knows everyone and if something goes wrong, the whole town knows and will be there to help.”
Helping citizens and supporting firefighters when fire occurs is the focus of the auxiliary. The nine-member team is relied upon when the volunteers are called to a fire. They provide meals to the firefighters and valuable support to the families impacted. Because Bauer and two other members are Red Cross certified, the organization allows them to provide Red Cross Care Comfort kits. The kits contain hygiene essentials as well as a debit card to help pay for clothes, food and lodging for a few days following a house fire.
“You show up to a house fire and the family is in chaos. They are losing everything they own – just watching it burn down. So, when you can give them a kit of necessary supplies and a debit card to help pay for clothes, food and lodging for a couple nights, the relief on their face is priceless,” Bauer said.
More than food and comfort, the auxiliary worked four years to raise funds necessary for the department to purchase an 8x13 rehab trailer. The enclosed trailer contains rehab gear, misting fan and four cooling vests that work to prevent heat exhaustion by cooling a firefighter’s core after they have been working inside a burning structure. At $1,000 a vest, the vests are a valuable tool not many volunteer departments are able to afford, so the Whitewood Department shares their rehab trailer with other Northern Hills community’s volunteer departments.
“It is heartwarming knowing that the work you did to raise money can help so many.”
More than helping community members in times of need, the auxiliary also hosts an annual, community-wide Easter Egg Hunt for nearly 300 local youth. In addition to candy-filled eggs, kids also receive gifts donated from local businesses.
Accomplishing all this takes a lot of volunteer hours. In 2019, Bauer, who also runs the volunteer fire department and auxiliary Facebook pages, logged more than 250 hours. When asked why she makes time to give back, in addition to her full-time career in healthcare she says, “I enjoy helping my community.”