Rural innovation program launches in Aberdeen

The Hub City nickname could have an all new meaning in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

A new project led by one of the country’s biggest agricultural cooperatives and a rural-focused nonprofit aims to help the railroad city become an innovation hub, a place where tech start-ups – and the local economy – flourish.

Aberdeen is the first American Connection Community, where local leaders will get help putting broadband infrastructure to use by fostering innovative new tech businesses and high-skilled jobs. The pilot project of Land O’Lakes Inc. and the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) was announced Jan. 19.

“It’s that next iteration of rural prosperity. There is no reason that we can’t do in Aberdeen what you can do in Silicon Valley or a coastal city,” Tina May, vice president of rural services for Land O'Lakes, said in a Zoom interview.

“We believe that all rural places will be able to build these future-forward ecosystems with tech jobs and startups and the like,” added Matt Dunne, founder and executive director of the Center for Rural Innovation.

The first step is an intensive strategic planning process led by CORI. Aberdeen leaders will get help understanding the tech ecosystem already present and the gaps that exist. CORI will assist with finding funding, connecting with investors and training providers to create jobs and a strong economy with tech focus, Dunne said.

Land O’ Lakes started the American Connection Project two years ago with the goal of bringing broadband connectivity to every farm.