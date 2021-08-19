 Skip to main content
Scheel named Farmer of the Year at Dakotafest

Women in Ag award

Gov. Kristi Noem talks to the crowd at Daktoafest before presenting the Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year award Aug. 19. 

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo

Leading by example and engaging youth are what Audra Scheel does as 4-H advisor for four South Dakota counties, but she also works day and night on her third generation family farm.

She was recognized for her work by being named the second annual Woman Farmer and Rancher of the Year at Dakotafest in Mitchell Aug. 19.

While Scheel heads 4-H programs in Sanborn, Aurora, Jerauld and Buffalo counties, she’s also a full time farmer raising corn, soybeans, cover crops, cattle, goats and sheep. She is passionate about educating her children about how to take care of the earth and ensuring the growth of her crops and her garden.

Women in agriculture wear many hats, and Scheel encourages everyone to take a moment to thank them for what they do.

“Do me a favor, go home and tell the woman in your life that she means most to you,” Scheel told the crowd gathered for the women in ag event.

Gov. Kristi Noem stopped by to present the award. Women do work that supports the farm and the whole industry, Noem said.

“I just love your stories,” she told the five nominees.

They were Tami Beaudry of Mitchell, Molly Nedved of Yankton, Amanda Peterson of Fedora and Tangela Uttecht of Woonsocket.

Noem talked about the importance of the work farmers and ranchers do to produce a home-grown food supply.

“We’re just constantly fighting,” Noem said of the challenges agriculture faces. “But what I like about ag is this is our legacy.”

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

