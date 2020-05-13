South Dakota State University has canceled its Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community award program for this year.
“The Eminent Leaders award program is a much-anticipated tradition we look forward to every September,” said Jill Thorngren, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences. “Given the unprecedented times we are experiencing, we made the heavy-hearted decision to postpone this year’s event and look forward to celebrating outstanding honorees in 2021.”
Individuals nominated for the 2020 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community Award will be included in the selection pool in 2021. The planning committee is considering having additional honorees and allowing for posthumous selection in 2021. Nominators are welcome to make modifications to existing nominations at any time.
“The Eminent Leaders award program allows us to recognize individuals who have made tremendous impacts within our agricultural sectors and their communities,” said John Killefer, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. “The situations that we find ourselves in during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved with this outstanding program.”
For more information, contact Angela Loftesness at angela.loftesness@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6732.