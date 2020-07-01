As of July 15, all SDSU Extension regional centers will reopen their doors to the public.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all regional centers were temporarily closed and employees have been working remotely since mid-March.
Throughout the pandemic, SDSU Extension has continued to serve South Dakotans by offering a wide array of virtual programs ranging from 20-minute self-care presentations to a 12-week 4-H adventure series, which actively engages youth in activities and educates them on a variety of topics.
To comply with CDC guidelines, field days and master gardener trainings have shifted to a virtual format and will now be offered online. Additionally, SDSU Extension offers pest and crop management question-and-answer sessions with their specialists that qualify crop consultants for continuing education credits.
Upcoming virtual program opportunities include a seven-week Feedlot Short Course discussing feedlot management best practices, Energy Burst Conversations about community development and Master Food Preserver Volunteer training.
“We are excited to reopen the centers and welcome people to continue to engage with us as we provide them with beneficial information and programs,” SDSU Extension director Karla Trautman said.
When visiting, citizens should expect to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Dakota State University guidelines regarding social distancing and other precautionary health practices.
The Lemmon regional center will remain closed until further notice due to construction; however the staff will continue to provide service via phone.