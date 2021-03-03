SDSU students create product that can preserve produce while also improving livestock feed

A compound found in canola meal could help improve the shelf life of produce in grocery stores.
A group of South Dakota State University students explored just that as part of the Brookings Student Business Plan Competition held at the university's research park. The team team of Matthew Cole, Logan Wolf, Nolan Lee, Jordan Traub-Jensen and Kendal Schreier won the competition with their business idea, called Prairie BioTech.
The team discovered that a class of compounds called glucosinolates, when recovered from canola meal and then volatilized, has anti-microbial components that can be used to preserve produce.
Glucosinolates are typically found in low levels in canola meal, but their presence limits the amount of meal that can be blended into livestock feed. Thus, a side benefit of the Prairie BioTech process of extracting the compounds is producing canola meal that is essentially free of glucosinolates.
“This technology takes a wasted product and makes it valuable,” Cole said. “It could really make a positive impact by providing new market avenues for producers and improving food quality for consumers.”
Cole is a graduate research assistant in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering from Kranzburg, South Dakota Wolf is a biotechnology major from Sioux Falls, Lee is a microbiology major from Minneapolis, Traub-Jensen is a human biology and chemistry major from Sioux Falls, and Schreier is a graphic design major from Belle Fourche.
The team is mentored by Dr. ZhengRong “Jimmy” Gu, an agricultural and biosystems engineering professor, and Dr. Bill Gibbons, a professor, associate dean for research for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, and director of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station.
The competition takes place over four months with students participating in training on writing a business plan, developing financial projections and are offered a community mentor to share real world experiences with them. The winners out of 21 teams, Prairie BioTech received $3,000 to help develop their business plan.
For their business plan, the team would begin by using the technology to improve the shelf life and safety of strawberries.
“Strawberries are a high-value product in this area that are typically expensive and we want to improve their safety and shelf life,” Cole said.
The team is currently looking at making an oilseed-based biopolymer to capture the glucosinolates that would be used in place of the absorbent currently found in the bottom of strawberry packages to help keep them fresh. The oilseed-based biopolymer would not only absorb moisture but would also slowly release the glucosinolates to help preserve the strawberries over a longer period of time.
“We hope this technology would one day become well-used in fresh produce to protect high-value food on grocery store shelves,” Cole said.
While conducting research with Dr. Gu as an undergraduate student, Cole and Gu discovered the capability of the canola meal compound, glucosinolate, to improve produce shelf life. They were working to separate the compound from canola meal and found it had anti-microbial components that could be useful in preserving produce. Cole has been working on this research for about five years and Wolf and Lee have been involved for the past year.
Nick Carroll, an SDSU alumnus at ASI Industrial in Billings, Montana, worked with the team to help them develop a model for a pilot plant for Prairie BioTech. The team is currently exploring several options for setting up a pilot plant in Brookings.