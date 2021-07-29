 Skip to main content
See the aftermath of Windy Fire at Aug. 18 open house

SDSU Extension Lemmon

SDSU Extension office in Lemmon, S.D., one of eight regional centers. 

 Submitted photo

South Dakota State University (SDSU) is opening a new regional extension center office in Lemmon, and after an open house, people can get a look at the aftermath of the Windy Fire that burned pastureland in January.

The regional extension center is located at 401 Sixth Ave. W., attached to the north end of the Five Counties Nursing Home. Before, the extension office was located in the FJ Reeder Armory at 408 Eighth St. W.

"We are excited about our new center in Lemmon and the opportunities that SDSU Extension continues to provide to our local community and state-wide programming and research efforts," says Robin Salverson, who has been based out of the Lemmon Regional Center since 2011 as a cow-calf specialist.

The Lemmon facility is one of eight regional centers SDSU Extension maintains across the state.

Light hors d'oeuvres, SDSU ice cream and drinks will be provided as guests tour the new facility and meet the staff at their leisure. Door prizes will be given away throughout the afternoon. Attendees are also invited to bring their water and forage samples in to be "quick" tested for total salts in water and nitrates in forage.

After the open house, everyone is encouraged to attend the Windy Fire Pasture Tour from 5:30-7 p.m. The tour will look at the effects the fire had on range and pastureland, the aftermath from the fire and grazing management post-fire. Fall grass inventories will also be discussed with current drought conditions.

For more information about the open house or the pasture tour, contact the Lemmon Regional Center team at 605-374-4177.

