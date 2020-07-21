For the last six years, Farmers Business Network has been helping farmers in the U.S. and Canada share data about the best yielding seeds and fertilizer application rates and helping them save when purchasing seed and chemicals. Now the company with offices in Sioux Falls is looking to do the same for growers half way around the world.
Leaders from Farmers Business Network, or FBN, announced today they have purchased an Australian company with the same business model. FarmSave, which launched a few years ago, is now part of FBN. Details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
FarmSave has been primarily a place where Australian farmers can buy generic chemicals online. With a membership of more than 5,000 farmers, the company is able to boost its buying power and reduce prices.
Australia’s ag chemical market is even more consolidated than in the U.S., FBN co-founder Charles Baron said on the phone from FBN’s headquarters in San Carlos, California. The market is dominated by two main retailers.
“Farmsave provided price transparency to their members just like FBN in the U.S.,” he said.
The two companies were founded on the same belief, Baron added: “The producer needs a better option. Market consolidation is such a problem.”
As the Farmsave members, who represent more than 16 million acres of Australian farmland, come under the FBN umbrella, they’ll be sharing their data with U.S. farmers. Baron expects that will mean good things for farmers on both sides of the globe.
“There’s a lot of interesting connections that take place when farmers from around the world talk to one another,” he said. “That’s all part of FBN’s philosophy – farmers can learn from each other.”
FBN will maintain offices in Perth in western Australia. Baron said the company is planning more major announcements involving new partnerships and new technologies at the end of summer.