Sioux Falls Farm Show ready for 25th year

Vendors are lining up to showcase their goods and services at the 25th annual Sioux Falls Farm Show, set for a three-day run at the Sioux Falls Events Center.

The show runs Jan. 26, 27 and 28 with booths and farm equipment filling the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and the arena. Parking and admission is free.

A few weeks out from the show, booth space was sold out, said show manager Ron Bormaster of Midwest Shows. There were 310 companies – including 50 new vendors – signed on to participate and more on the waiting list.

“We will have plenty of varieties of equipment at the show,” Bormaster said.

That’s a plus, he pointed out, because in some cases where supplies are short, farmers haven’t been able to purchase what they want.

“Looks like the show is going to be well attended,” Bormaster said.

Attendees typically visit Sioux Falls from five Midwestern states: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

“Where we’re at has been a big plus,” Bormaster said.

The show didn’t miss a beat through the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 show happened before the virus hit the U.S. in a major wave. Last year’s show was well attended because people hadn’t been out, Bormaster said. This winter, he said many producers are following up on prospective purchases from summer farm shows like Dakotafest and Farmfest.