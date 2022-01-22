 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux Falls Farm Show ready for 25th year
top story

Sioux Falls Farm Show ready for 25th year

Sioux Falls Farm Show 2019

Attendees roam the aisles at the Sioux Falls Farm Show in 2019.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo

Vendors are lining up to showcase their goods and services at the 25th annual Sioux Falls Farm Show, set for a three-day run at the Sioux Falls Events Center.

The show runs Jan. 26, 27 and 28 with booths and farm equipment filling the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and the arena. Parking and admission is free.

A few weeks out from the show, booth space was sold out, said show manager Ron Bormaster of Midwest Shows. There were 310 companies – including 50 new vendors – signed on to participate and more on the waiting list.

“We will have plenty of varieties of equipment at the show,” Bormaster said.

That’s a plus, he pointed out, because in some cases where supplies are short, farmers haven’t been able to purchase what they want.

“Looks like the show is going to be well attended,” Bormaster said.

Attendees typically visit Sioux Falls from five Midwestern states: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

“Where we’re at has been a big plus,” Bormaster said.

The show didn’t miss a beat through the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 show happened before the virus hit the U.S. in a major wave. Last year’s show was well attended because people hadn’t been out, Bormaster said. This winter, he said many producers are following up on prospective purchases from summer farm shows like Dakotafest and Farmfest.

In addition to scoping out equipment, visitors can brush up on the latest topics in farming. After being absent last year due to COVID protocols, South Dakota State University Extension will again be holding educational seminars at 1:30 p.m. each day.

  • Jan. 26 – Crop business management specialist Jack Davis will give a talk: “Profits? Realigning for Success”
  • Jan 27 – Agronomist Dr. David Karki will talk on “Cereal Rye as a Cover Crop: Basics and More”
  • Jan 28 – Agronomist Dr. Jonathan Kleinjan will give a talk: “Soybean Management: Keep it Simple”

DTN’s grain analyst Todd Hultman will give a daily talk on the early 2022 crop price outlook at 11 a.m.

Other highlights include complementary rolls and coffee to start each day. They’re served each morning at 8:30 a.m. on the upper level mezzanine of the Sioux Falls Arena.

There are daily giveaways as well. Bomgaars is drawing twice a day for a $500 DeWalt tools gift card. Wyffels Hybrids and N-Rich Plant Food are teaming up on a daily giveaway for $2,500 worth of seed and fertilizer.

Sanford Health will be on site doing heart and vascular screenings.

Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dykhouse is Agribusiness Citizen of the Year
News

Dykhouse is Agribusiness Citizen of the Year

  • Updated

Banking was not always the career goal for Dana Dykhouse, the long-serving president of First Premier Bank. “I wanted to be a veterinarian, but I discovered about my fourth year at SDSU you would’ve needed about double the grade point average."

Water’s right for seafood production in Midwest
News

Water’s right for seafood production in Midwest

  • Updated

One of the fastest-growing segments of agriculture has nothing to do with putting seeds in the ground. There are no tractors, augers or combines in sight. Instead, it features a lot of water and little creatures that swim in it.

Poppens named Farm Family of the Year
News

Poppens named Farm Family of the Year

You might remember him as a Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher. Dave Poppens and his family have received the Farm Family of the Year award from the Sioux Falls Chamber ahead of this year's Sioux Empire Livestock Show.

Giving a voice to rural South Dakota
News

Giving a voice to rural South Dakota

  • Updated

Rural POWER, which stands for Powering Opportunities While Energizing Rural, is accepting applications for a second year Jan. 1 to Feb. 1. Applications for Rural POWER and Sutton’s other leadership program, the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, are available online at suttonleadership.org.

Rural innovation program launches in Aberdeen
News

Rural innovation program launches in Aberdeen

A new project led by one of the country’s biggest agricultural cooperatives and a rural-focused nonprofit aims to help Aberdeen, South Dakota, become an innovation hub, a place where tech start-ups – and the local economy – flourish.

Have a plan
News

Have a plan

Farm succession looks different for everyone, but experts say not to delay planning process

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News