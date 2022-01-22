Sioux Falls Farm Show ready for 25th year

Vendors are lining up to showcase their goods and services at the 25th annual Sioux Falls Farm Show, set for a three-day run at the Sioux Falls Events Center.
The show runs Jan. 26, 27 and 28 with booths and farm equipment filling the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Convention Center and the arena. Parking and admission is free.
A few weeks out from the show, booth space was sold out, said show manager Ron Bormaster of Midwest Shows. There were 310 companies – including 50 new vendors – signed on to participate and more on the waiting list.
“We will have plenty of varieties of equipment at the show,” Bormaster said.
That’s a plus, he pointed out, because in some cases where supplies are short, farmers haven’t been able to purchase what they want.
“Looks like the show is going to be well attended,” Bormaster said.
Attendees typically visit Sioux Falls from five Midwestern states: South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
“Where we’re at has been a big plus,” Bormaster said.
The show didn’t miss a beat through the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 show happened before the virus hit the U.S. in a major wave. Last year’s show was well attended because people hadn’t been out, Bormaster said. This winter, he said many producers are following up on prospective purchases from summer farm shows like Dakotafest and Farmfest.
In addition to scoping out equipment, visitors can brush up on the latest topics in farming. After being absent last year due to COVID protocols, South Dakota State University Extension will again be holding educational seminars at 1:30 p.m. each day.
- Jan. 26 – Crop business management specialist Jack Davis will give a talk: “Profits? Realigning for Success”
- Jan 27 – Agronomist Dr. David Karki will talk on “Cereal Rye as a Cover Crop: Basics and More”
- Jan 28 – Agronomist Dr. Jonathan Kleinjan will give a talk: “Soybean Management: Keep it Simple”
DTN’s grain analyst Todd Hultman will give a daily talk on the early 2022 crop price outlook at 11 a.m.
Other highlights include complementary rolls and coffee to start each day. They’re served each morning at 8:30 a.m. on the upper level mezzanine of the Sioux Falls Arena.
There are daily giveaways as well. Bomgaars is drawing twice a day for a $500 DeWalt tools gift card. Wyffels Hybrids and N-Rich Plant Food are teaming up on a daily giveaway for $2,500 worth of seed and fertilizer.
Sanford Health will be on site doing heart and vascular screenings.
Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
