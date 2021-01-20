Sioux Falls Farm Show set for Jan. 27-29

The Sioux Falls Farm Show is set for Jan. 27-29, with more than 320 exhibitors featuring over 1,000 agricultural products and services.
The annual three-day event is expected to bring more than 25,000 ag producers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
The Sioux Falls Farm Show features commercial agriculture exhibits at the Sioux Falls Events Center (including the Denny Sanford Premiere Center, convention center and arena).
Exhibits are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Free coffee and rolls are served each morning from 8:30-10 a.m. in the Sioux Falls Arena.
Outlook seminar
South Dakota State University Extension seminars will not be held this year, but Todd Hultmann at DTN will be holding a 2021 early crop price seminar to give some insight into the trajectory of commodity prices moving through the beginning of the new year.
The DTN seminar will be held daily at 11 a.m.
For those interested in attending, check out the Sioux Falls Farm Show website’s interactive map for its location at www.siouxfallsfarmshow.com/attendees.
Opportunities to win prizes
Attendees will once again have the opportunity to win a $2,500 seed and fertilizer prize package from Hoegemeyer Hybrids and N-Rich Plant Food. One package will be given away at noon each day of the show.
Attendees can register for the drawing at the Hoegemeyer and N-Rich booths in the Convention Center.
Bomgaars and the Northland Ford Dealers are both new exhibitors and offering new promotions at the Show.
Bomgaars is hosting a DeWalt tool blowout at their exhibit and giving away a $500 DeWalt tool gift card twice daily at the show.
Running concurrent with the show is the Sioux Empire Livestock Show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. See details on the website.