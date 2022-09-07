Smithsonian traveling exhibit highlights changing landscape of rural America

An exhibit examining the evolving landscape of rural America opens at the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum in Brookings from Sept. 15, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023.
The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the South Dakota Humanities Council, presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” After its run at the ag museum, the exhibition will tour four communities in South Dakota through June 2023.
“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.
Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.
“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Brookings and South Dakota State University history, present and future and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Gwen McCausland, museum director. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”
The opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday, Sept. 23 in conjunction with the South Dakota Festival of Books. The reception is free and open to the public 4:30-7 p.m. at the museum.
Sarah Vogel, author of “The Farmer’s Lawyer,” will provide an author talk and sign books starting at 5:30 p.m. Additional free programs will be held throughout the exhibition, and more information about the opening reception and other events can be found at AgMuseum.com.