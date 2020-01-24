Learn how to interpret your soil test results at a set of meetings in northwestern Iowa.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Joel DeJong will host “Soil Test Interpretation and Recommendations: Maximizing Return on Investment” Feb. 20 at the Western Iowa Research Farm near Castana and March 13 at the convention center in Le Mars.
The program is designed to help producers, landowners and others learn about soil fertility, how to better manage crop nutrients and how to maximize their return on investment.
“Soil fertility management seems like a tough issue for many,” DeJong said. “It is not just about what is applied and how that effects the crop this year. How much we apply also slowly alters what the soil holds in storage, which can influence its future productivity. Knowing when you need to apply fertilizer to your crop or when you can get by without an application can make a big difference to your annual cash flow if you are a crop producer.”
DeJong said that each individual workshop will cover management of phosphorus, potassium, lime and micronutrients, and will feature hands-on activities focused on soil testing, interpreting lab results, calculating removal rates and fertilizer bills, and comparing different nutritional recommendations.
Individuals need only attend one of the sessions at whichever date or location works best for them. Each session will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch served at noon. The registration fee is $40 per person and includes publications, copies of the presentation and lunch.
To register for the Feb. 20 meeting at the Western Iowa Research Farm (36515 Highway E-34, Castana), email jldejong@iastate.edu or call the ISU Extension and Outreach Monona County office at 712-423-2175. Preregistration is required by Feb. 14 and due to the hands-on nature of the class, the session is limited to 25.
To register for the March 13 meeting at the Le Mars Convention Center (251 12th St. Southeast, Le Mars), email jldejong@iastate.edu or call the ISU Extension and Outreach Plymouth County office at 712-546-7835. Preregistration is required by March 9 and limited to 25 registrants.
“Understanding soil fertility management can be tough,” DeJong said. “There are many theories out there of what is ‘right.’ These workshops will share ISU’s recommendations, which are based on research. Ultimately, the decision on how you want to spend your fertilizer dollars is yours, but I think these workshops can help you be an educated buyer.”