As a resource for farmers in the James River Valley of South Dakota, conservation groups are creating a soil health demonstration farm near Huron.
The project recently received funding through a Bush Foundation Community Innovation Grant awarded to Ducks Unlimited. The $200,000 grant will help promote conservation-based, diversified agriculture through education and demonstration. Developing a demonstration farm is one of the project goals.
“The site is very typical for the James River Valley,” says Bruce Toay, manager of conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited. “We have a mix of good cropland with lots of shallow wetlands, which are important for wildlife and water. We hope to demonstrate a best-case scenario to manage the two together.”
The demonstration farm is a collaborative effort between Ducks Unlimited, Beadle Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service, and will provide local access for agricultural producers to see how conservation practices to improve soil health will lead to improved water management and more profitable farming.
The demonstration farm will focus on science-based recommendations and conservation practices that increase diversity and profitability. The site will also provide opportunities for long-term data collection and innovative cropping technologies.
“We hope the demo farm will help generate ideas and interest,” Ducks Unlimited agronomist Brian Chatham said. “If we can follow up and help farmers make these practices work in their own operations, the benefits become scalable throughout the region. These practices can work anywhere, they improve water management, and they’re profitable too.”
The partnership will also focus on providing technical and financial assistance to agricultural producers interested in implementing these practices on their own farms and ranches. Ducks Unlimited will offer producers on-site monitoring, farm-specific conservation plans and opportunities for financial assistance for new conservation practices.
“The Bush Foundation partnership will help take our outreach to the next level,” Chatham said, “which will benefit the local agricultural community.”