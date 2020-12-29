South Dakota Agriculture and Natural Resources: 2020, 2021 and beyond

Twenty-twenty has been a challenging year with a global pandemic, presidential election, department reorganization and a fire at the state fairgrounds. It’s truly one for the record books, however, as Thomas Jefferson once said, “everything yields to diligence.”
In South Dakota we work hard, and we work together. These values helped us overcome the challenges of 2020 and will carry into the future. By working together, I know we will continue to protect and preserve our agriculture, environment, and natural resources for today and tomorrow.
On Aug. 27, 2020, Gov. Kristi Noem announced her plans to merge the Department of Agriculture (SDDA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into a single department – the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Since then we have been working hard to find synergies and build the new agency to best serve the citizens of South Dakota.
Hunter Roberts, 41, will be South Dakota's secretary of agriculture and natural resources. Grandpa Clint Roberts was South Dakota secretary of agriculture from 1979-80 before serving in Congress.
In South Dakota we have family farms, many of which have been here for generations. I am proud to be a fifth-generation farmer and rancher and look forward to passing the tradition on to my children and grandchildren. I also know, unnecessary and overreaching regulations can create roadblocks for producers.
By combining SDDA and DENR, we can streamline the state’s agricultural and environmental services while maintaining common sense regulations that work for South Dakota. Also, by having our agricultural and environmental experts in the same department, we can work together to achieve the best outcomes for producers and the environment.
This merger creates great opportunity for our producers, conservationists, and environmentalists to rally toward a common goal – protecting and preserving South Dakota’s agriculture and natural resources.
South Dakota’s values and beliefs are rooted in our agricultural heritage, and no event showcases this more than the South Dakota State Fair. Unfortunately, on Oct. 31, a fire destroyed the State Fair Beef Complex, resulting in a terrible, unexpected loss. While it was a sad day at the state fairgrounds, out of adversity comes opportunity and a chance to build for the future, and that is what we are going to do. During her recent budget address, Gov. Noem announced her plan to use one-time funds, along with insurance money and a fundraising campaign to build a new, multi-purpose livestock complex at the fairgrounds. Once complete, the new facility will meet all the needs of the State Fair and be used for regional and national livestock and equestrian events. It is going to be an impressive facility that we can all be proud of. I can’t wait to see it in action at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair.
As I reflect on the challenges of 2020 and look forward to our bright future, I am grateful to live, work and raise my family in South Dakota. We truly understand the value of freedom, the rewards of hard work and the beauty of our natural resources. I look forward to working with you to build a South Dakota with a prosperous economy, diverse agricultural opportunities, clean air, clean water and healthy families.
Hunter Roberts is Interim Secretary of Agriculture and Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources. Next year, he will lead the combined ag and natural resources department.