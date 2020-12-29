South Dakota Agriculture and Natural Resources: 2020, 2021 and beyond

Twenty-twenty has been a challenging year with a global pandemic, presidential election, department reorganization and a fire at the state fairgrounds. It’s truly one for the record books, however, as Thomas Jefferson once said, “everything yields to diligence.”

In South Dakota we work hard, and we work together. These values helped us overcome the challenges of 2020 and will carry into the future. By working together, I know we will continue to protect and preserve our agriculture, environment, and natural resources for today and tomorrow.

On Aug. 27, 2020, Gov. Kristi Noem announced her plans to merge the Department of Agriculture (SDDA) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) into a single department – the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Since then we have been working hard to find synergies and build the new agency to best serve the citizens of South Dakota.

+4 Family footsteps: Roberts to lead new iteration of South Dakota ag department Hunter Roberts, 41, will be South Dakota's secretary of agriculture and natural resources. Grandpa Clint Roberts was South Dakota secretary of agriculture from 1979-80 before serving in Congress.

In South Dakota we have family farms, many of which have been here for generations. I am proud to be a fifth-generation farmer and rancher and look forward to passing the tradition on to my children and grandchildren. I also know, unnecessary and overreaching regulations can create roadblocks for producers.

By combining SDDA and DENR, we can streamline the state’s agricultural and environmental services while maintaining common sense regulations that work for South Dakota. Also, by having our agricultural and environmental experts in the same department, we can work together to achieve the best outcomes for producers and the environment.