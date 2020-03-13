Soil Health Panel

Soil health panelist Doug Karlen talks during a session of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association’s annual meeting  Jan. 21 in Sioux Falls. Seated with him are fellow panelists Nick Goeser, middle, and Wayne Honeycutt.

 Photo by Randy Hascall, South Dakota Corn Growers Association

After rescheduling due to a January snow storm, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association has canceled their annual conference, set for March 27 in Sioux Falls.

The city declared an emergency due to coronavirus, canceling all gatherings of 250 people or more at city-owned facilities until March 27. The day-long corn growers event with speakers and an evening banquet was set to take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

An email from South Dakota Corn staff said, "While this was a difficult decision, the health of our guests is always our top priority. We feel this is the best conclusion based on the information we have today."

Staff said they are looking forward to next year's conference, set for Jan. 16, 2021 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Sign up for our Weekly newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.