After rescheduling due to a January snow storm, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association has canceled their annual conference, set for March 27 in Sioux Falls.
The city declared an emergency due to coronavirus, canceling all gatherings of 250 people or more at city-owned facilities until March 27. The day-long corn growers event with speakers and an evening banquet was set to take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
An email from South Dakota Corn staff said, "While this was a difficult decision, the health of our guests is always our top priority. We feel this is the best conclusion based on the information we have today."
Staff said they are looking forward to next year's conference, set for Jan. 16, 2021 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.