Once a year, the board of directors of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association gathers to discuss proposed resolutions that will determine the organization’s formal positions on a variety of issues.
The 2020 resolutions meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the Best Western Ramkota in Sioux Falls. SDCGA members are invited to attend, but space will be limited because of COVID-19 concerns. Masks will be required until attendees are seated.
Registrations to attend the meeting are needed in advance so organizers can arrange social distancing. You can register at https://www.sdcorn.org/events/sd-corn-annual-meeting or by calling the South Dakota Corn office at 605-334-0100. The deadline is Dec. 4.
SDCGA President Doug Noem of Bryant said the annual meeting is one of most important things the board does each year. Although board members meet regularly throughout the year, this meeting is dedicated to establishing positions on various issues, preparing for the year ahead and crafting a framework for the future. There will also be an election of board officers.
The SDCGA is among the most-active commodity groups in the state. Ever since it was formed in 1986, the organization has served as a legislative voice for the state’s corn farmers. The association’s policies and stances on a variety of issues are laid out in its set of resolutions.
Those resolutions are reviewed annually. Some are revised and some new ones are added. Several proposed resolutions for the upcoming meeting were submitted by the Nov. 9 deadline and will be discussed in detail.
The brainstorming, the detailed discussion of important issues and the adoption of resolutions set a roadmap for the board to follow. Resolutions will be used to determine policy discussions during the 2021 legislative session.
This meeting is separate from the SDCGA’s annual conference, which will be held Jan. 16 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. That conference will include a full day of educational presentations followed by an evening banquet. More information on that event will be available in the coming weeks.