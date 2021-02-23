South Dakota electric cooperatives at a cross roads over contract

A Huron-based electric cooperative wants to part ways with its wholesale supplier in a move they say is a trend for companies looking for better rates for their customers.

Dakota Energy of Huron filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against East River Electric, a cooperative that supplies power to Dakota Energy and 23 other members across eastern South Dakota and parts of western Minnesota. Dakota Energy wants East River to provide a price tag for a buyout of its 60-year contract.

East River has yet to offer one. It’s those long-term contracts that make maintaining expensive infrastructure and serving customers possible, according to East River Electric spokesman Chris Studer.

“If a contract can be broken, what’s the power of a promise?” he said. “All members promised each other we’d work together. We’re in this together.”

The contract stipulates that a member can withdraw if they’ve fulfilled their contractual obligations to the cooperative. That means paying its share of system upgrades and infrastructure meant to last well into the future. The contract doesn’t specify how to calculate that cost.

“This really is about getting a number,” Ryan Budmayr, spokesman for Dakota Energy who works for the Lawrence & Schiller marketing firm.

Once that number is established, the Dakota Energy board can study what it will mean for local rates. Budmayr said the board would likely engage with its members to gauge whether they support leaving East River.

Already, Dakota Energy has signed a letter of intent to purchase wholesale power from Denver-based Guzman Energy. It’s the same company two other electric co-ops joined when they parted ways with their wholesaler. In both cases, Guzman Energy paid the exit fee, according to a report from the Denver Post. That totaled $62.5 million when a Montrose, Colorado-based co-op left the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association last year and $37 million when Kit Carson Electric Cooperative of Taos, New Mexico left the same wholesaler in 2016.