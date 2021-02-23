South Dakota electric cooperatives at a cross roads over contract

A Huron-based electric cooperative wants to part ways with its wholesale supplier in a move they say is a trend for companies looking for better rates for their customers.
Dakota Energy of Huron filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against East River Electric, a cooperative that supplies power to Dakota Energy and 23 other members across eastern South Dakota and parts of western Minnesota. Dakota Energy wants East River to provide a price tag for a buyout of its 60-year contract.
East River has yet to offer one. It’s those long-term contracts that make maintaining expensive infrastructure and serving customers possible, according to East River Electric spokesman Chris Studer.
“If a contract can be broken, what’s the power of a promise?” he said. “All members promised each other we’d work together. We’re in this together.”
The contract stipulates that a member can withdraw if they’ve fulfilled their contractual obligations to the cooperative. That means paying its share of system upgrades and infrastructure meant to last well into the future. The contract doesn’t specify how to calculate that cost.
“This really is about getting a number,” Ryan Budmayr, spokesman for Dakota Energy who works for the Lawrence & Schiller marketing firm.
Once that number is established, the Dakota Energy board can study what it will mean for local rates. Budmayr said the board would likely engage with its members to gauge whether they support leaving East River.
Already, Dakota Energy has signed a letter of intent to purchase wholesale power from Denver-based Guzman Energy. It’s the same company two other electric co-ops joined when they parted ways with their wholesaler. In both cases, Guzman Energy paid the exit fee, according to a report from the Denver Post. That totaled $62.5 million when a Montrose, Colorado-based co-op left the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association last year and $37 million when Kit Carson Electric Cooperative of Taos, New Mexico left the same wholesaler in 2016.
In Beadle, Hand and Hyde counties of South Dakota, Dakota Energy leaders have expressed concerns about rising electric rates, a costly power generation projects, and high salaries of East River leadership. The co-op began to explore other options for purchasing or generating power in 2018.
That’s the last time rates went up, but Dakota Energy points out that rates doubled in the last 15 years, from 3.24 cents per kilowatt hour to 6.86 cents. Power costs increased from 50 to 72% of the co-op’s budget.
“They’re just being crunched,” Budmayr said. “The cost of power continues to increase while the rest of the country is seeing a decline of prices.”
But East River leaders say rates have followed national trends, and its average wholesale rates have actually decreased.
“Clearly it’s not East River that’s driving all the rate increase,” Studer said.
East River is part of an even larger group of co-ops called Basin Electric. The Bismarck, North Dakota-based cooperative generates some of the power it uses at the Dakota Gasification Co. plant. The plant, which makes synthetic natural gas out of lignite coal from the next door coal mine, has been operating at a loss.
“They can’t rein it in,” Budmayr said. “When paying for those loses, it doesn’t allow you to invest in new infrastructure. It’s bigger than paying for the losses today – it’s not investing in the future as well.”
Dakota Energy says the plant has cost $100 million a year recently. Studer said that figure doesn’t include nearly $70 million in benefits the plant provides.
While making synthetic gas was lucrative in the 1980s when the plant was built, natural gas prices took a nosedive when fracking came into play. Now natural gas prices are cheaper than the cost of making gas at the North Dakota plant.
But shutting the plant down would be costly, Studer said. He noted that they’ve worked to control costs, laying off 100 employees, and now they have a five-year plan to turn things around by transforming the plant for making fertilizer instead. In the meantime, he said, even with the losses, the impact to Basin Electric customers is minimal.
“That’s the power of spreading risk,” Studer said.
That’s also why East River hopes to keep its cooperative whole. Those long-term contracts like Dakota Energy wants to break are what larger groups like East River and Basin Electric need as collateral for borrowing large sums of money.
“We have very long term debt we have to replay, and we have very long term assets,” Studer said, pointing out that transmission systems are typically in place for 50 years or more.
The two co-ops disagree on the impact Dakota Energy’s exit could have for remaining customers of East River. Certain fixed costs for maintaining lines would be picked up by East River’s customers. But Budmayr said Dakota Energy is such a small part of the pie that it shouldn’t have a big impact on rates.
Dakota Energy makes up about 5-6% of East River’s electric sales with nearly 3,600 customers. Comparatively, its largest member, Sioux Valley Energy, has about 26,400 customers in the Sioux Falls areas. Dakota Energy’s power demand has grown with a few large customers - including the Dakota Provisions turkey plant in Huron and a pumping station for the Trans-Canada pipeline – and the amount of energy it buys tripled in the last 20 years.
Shopping elsewhere for power is something Dakota Energy says is worth exploring. First, Budmayr said, they need a fair and equitable exit cost to decide if that’s in the best interest of members.
“Right now, it’s truly about what that cost would be,” he said. “It’s timely because other cooperatives across country are starting to ask the same questions. It’s not unique to South Dakota.”
East River says Dakota Energy would be putting their customers as risk by joining a company without any investment in-state.
“It’s just unfortunate because we’ve always worked together for many, many years to bring power to places in rural South Dakota,” Studer said.
The lawsuit over the exit fee has moved to federal court. There has been some movement with briefs being field, but a timeline is hard to predict, especially with disruptions due to COVID-19.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.